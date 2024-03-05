Jeff Bezos dethrones Elon Musk as the richest person in the world

Jeff Bezosfounder and former CEO of Amazon, has regained his position as the richest person in the world, with an estimated fortune of 200 billion dollarsaccording to him index of billionaires published by the agency Bloomberg.

Bezos thus surpasses Elon Muskowner of Tesla, the X platform (Twitter) and Space X, and returns to lead that ranking for the first time since fall 2021.

The difference between both magnates is not that wide, since Musk is only $2 billion behind the founder of the e-commerce giant, with a fortune of about $198 billion.

According to AFPin recent months Tesla shares have fallen by around 25%, which has meant a hit of about 30,000 million dollars for Musk’s pocket, since a large part of his fortune is linked to the shares he owns in the electric vehicle company.

At the same time, the value of Amazon has grown, which has benefited Bezos, who Last year he surprised by moving to Miamito be closer to his parents, and where he has joined the most select of that city.

Despite no longer having a management position in the company, Bezos – whose adoptive father is of Cuban origin – continues to be the company’s largest shareholder, even after having recently sold several billion dollars in shares.

Among the top ten places of the largest fortunes on the planet there are no women (Source: Bloomberg)

The third position on the list is occupied by Bernard Arnault, president and CEO of the luxury brand LVMH. Bloomberg He estimates his fortune to be about $197 billion.

He is, along with Warren Buffett -seventh position (133,000 million)- the only one who is not dedicated to the technology sector among the top 10 classified.

Behind Arnault appear Mark Zuckerberg (179,000 million), Bill Gates (150,000), Steve Ballmer (143,000), the aforementioned Buffett, Larry Ellison (129,000), Larry Page (122,000) and Sergey Brin (116,000).