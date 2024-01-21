Jeff Bezos earned more than $7 million per hour in 2023

Jeff Bezosthe visionary founder of Amazonsaw a staggering increase in his net worth over the course of the year 2023, going from $107 billion to $177 billion, representing a massive increase of $70 billion in just twelve months, according to Fortune.

This extraordinary growth is equivalent to earning approximately $191,780,822 per day or a staggering $7,990,868 per hour.

To put this impressive figure into perspective, the average income of a typical American worker in 2023 was $1.7 million, and Bezos reaches that figure in about 0.21 hours, which is about 12.76 minutes. In other words, what an average worker earns throughout his entire career, Bezos achieves in less than a quarter of an hour.

Comparing this staggering hourly earnings to other tycoons around the world highlights the overwhelming difference in income. For example, Elon MuskCEO of Tesla and SpaceX, earned approximately $4.5 million per hour in the same period, according to data from Forbes. While this figure is notable, it is dwarfed by Bezos’ impressive $7,990,868 per hour.

Another business titan, Warren Buffett, known as the “Oracle of Omaha”, had a much more modest performance in comparison. According to the aforementioned publication, Buffett earned around $1,035,714 per hour in 2023, which highlights the distance between financial magnates.

The main source of Bezos’ astronomical increase in wealth is his ownership of shares in Amazon, the company he founded in 1994. According to Yahoo FinanceSince the initial public offering in 1997, Amazon has expanded greatly, spanning from online retail to cloud computing with Amazon Web Services and digital streaming. These continued expansions have steadily raised Amazon’s stock price, significantly influencing Bezos’s personal fortune.

Over the years, Bezos has sold approximately $27 billion in Amazon stock, backing his investments and ambitious projects. However, his base salary has remained at $81,840, without bonuses or stock, since 1998.

In addition to Amazon, Bezos has diversified his investments, from founding Blue Origin Enterprises to acquiring The Washington Post in 2013. His varied approach, from emerging technologies to traditional media, demonstrates his ability to identify and capitalize on diverse business opportunities.

Despite criticism for his relatively low philanthropic donations compared to his net worth, Bezos has begun to increase his charitable contributions. In 2020, he pledged $10 billion to the Bezos Earth Fund to combat climate change and has supported various causes, including education and homelessness.

Although they seem unattainable, Jeff Bezos’ financial achievements are a testament to the power of vision, innovation, and perseverance. His story offers hope and inspiration to those entrepreneurs who believe that dedication and strategic thinking are tools that lead to unimaginable goals.