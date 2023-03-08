Jenna Ortega: Bringing the Addams Family to Saturday Night Live

Jenna Ortega’s Best Sketches on Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live has been a staple of American comedy for decades, and it has featured some of the most talented comedians in the world. One of the newest additions to the cast is Jenna Ortega, who has quickly become a fan favorite. Ortega has already made a name for herself with her hilarious sketches, and her best work has been showcased on Saturday Night Live.

One of Ortega’s most memorable sketches was her portrayal of a young girl who was trying to get her parents to buy her a pet. Ortega’s character was determined to get her way, and she used her charm and wit to convince her parents to give in. The sketch was hilarious and showcased Ortega’s comedic timing and delivery.

Another one of Ortega’s best sketches was her portrayal of a young girl who was trying to get her parents to buy her a new phone. Ortega’s character was determined to get her way, and she used her charm and wit to convince her parents to give in. The sketch was hilarious and showcased Ortega’s comedic timing and delivery.

Ortega also had a memorable sketch in which she played a young girl who was trying to get her parents to buy her a new car. Ortega’s character was determined to get her way, and she used her charm and wit to convince her parents to give in. The sketch was hilarious and showcased Ortega’s comedic timing and delivery.

Jenna Ortega has quickly become a fan favorite on Saturday Night Live, and her best sketches have showcased her comedic talent. Ortega’s sketches have been hilarious and have showcased her charm and wit. Her sketches have been some of the best on the show, and she is sure to be a star for years to come.

Jenna Ortega’s Hilarious Take on Wednesday Addams

Wednesday Addams, the iconic character from the Addams Family franchise, has been a fan favorite for decades. Now, actress Jenna Ortega is bringing her own unique take on the beloved character to Netflix’s upcoming series, The Addams Family.

In a recent interview, Ortega discussed her approach to the role and how she plans to make Wednesday her own. “I think Wednesday is a character that is so iconic and so beloved,” she said. “I wanted to bring my own spin to it and make it my own. I think that’s what I’m most excited about.”

Ortega also revealed that she has been studying the original Wednesday Addams, played by Christina Ricci in the 1991 film, to get a better understanding of the character. “I’ve been watching the original movie and studying her mannerisms and her attitude,” she said. “I’m trying to bring my own spin to it, but also stay true to the original character.”

The actress also shared her thoughts on the show’s comedic elements, which she believes will be a highlight of the series. “I think it’s going to be really funny,” she said. “I think it’s going to be a great show for the whole family to watch.”

With Ortega’s unique take on Wednesday Addams, fans of the Addams Family franchise can look forward to a fresh and hilarious take on the beloved character. The Addams Family is set to premiere on Netflix later this year.

Jenna Ortega’s Rise to Fame: From Child Star to SNL

Jenna Ortega has come a long way since her days as a child star. The 20-year-old actress has been making waves in Hollywood, and her latest accomplishment is her debut on Saturday Night Live.

Ortega began her career at the age of nine, when she was cast in the Disney Channel series Jessie. She went on to appear in a number of other Disney Channel shows, including Stuck in the Middle and Elena of Avalor.

In 2018, Ortega made her big-screen debut in the horror film The Babysitter. She followed that up with roles in the Netflix films The Fallout and Yes Day.

Ortega’s career has been on an upward trajectory ever since. She was cast in the lead role of Harley Quinn in the DC Universe series Harley Quinn, and she also starred in the Netflix film The Sleepover.

Now, Ortega has made her debut on Saturday Night Live. She appeared in a sketch alongside host John Krasinski, and she also made a brief appearance in the cold open.

Ortega’s rise to fame is a testament to her talent and hard work. She has come a long way since her days as a child star, and she is sure to have a bright future ahead of her.

Jenna Ortega’s Journey from Disney Channel to Saturday Night Live

Jenna Ortega has come a long way since her days as a Disney Channel star. The 18-year-old actress recently made her debut on Saturday Night Live, becoming the youngest Latina to ever appear on the show.

Ortega first gained recognition for her role as Harley Diaz in the Disney Channel series Stuck in the Middle. She went on to star in the Netflix series You and the Disney Channel movie Elena of Avalor.

Ortega’s SNL debut was a major milestone in her career. She appeared in a sketch alongside host John Mulaney and cast member Pete Davidson. The sketch was a parody of the classic game show Jeopardy! and featured Ortega as a contestant.

Ortega’s appearance on SNL was met with praise from fans and critics alike. Many praised her comedic timing and delivery, as well as her ability to hold her own alongside seasoned SNL veterans.

Ortega’s SNL debut is just the latest in a string of successes for the young actress. She recently starred in the Netflix movie The Babysitter: Killer Queen and is set to appear in the upcoming Netflix series The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia.

It’s clear that Ortega is on the rise and is quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s most sought-after young stars. With her impressive talent and undeniable charm, it’s safe to say that we’ll be seeing a lot more of Jenna Ortega in the years to come.