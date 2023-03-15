Jenna Ortega was afraid of being a new Emma Watson

For many actors and actresses, success in the industry can be both a blessing and a curse. While being known for a particular role can bring recognition and success (and money, lots of money), it can also lead to typecasting that’s impossible to reverse.

An example of this phenomenon is, for example, Emma Watsonwho rose to fame after playing Hermione Granger in the “Harry Potter” franchise.

Despite her talent and versatility as an actress, Watson has had trouble finding roles that separate her from her most famous persona.

Similarly, Daniel Radcliffewho played Harry Potter himself, has also had a hard time shedding his boy-wizard image.

Even some of the most successful actors in Hollywood have been “trapped” by a character style. Tom Cruisefor example, plays only action heroes, while Jennifer Aniston she can’t get out of being “a nice girl”.

Not all have failed, some have managed to free themselves from their best-known characters. For example, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson he went from a professional wrestler to a Hollywood action star and also a successful comedy actor.

Jenna Ortega, the rebel

The novelty in this sense has to do with Jenna Ortega, about whom it was learned this Wednesday that she rejected several offers to star in “Merlina” because “she wanted to make a movie.”

“Merlina” (“Wednesday”) is the hit Netflix series that ranks only behind “Stranger Things 4” as the most watched English-language series on that platform in its history.

In an interview with The Times UKOrtega said that he did not want the role of Wednesday Addams. “I received several emails and I let them pass”, recounted Ortega as published Variety.

“I had done a lot of television. All I’ve ever wanted to do is film on film. I wanted to prove myself. I was afraid that signing up for another TV show would prevent me from doing other jobs that I really wanted and that mattered to me, ”he said.

“The only reason he did it was because Tim (Burton, director and executive producer of ‘Merlina’) is a legend, and we get along very well,” said Ortega.

Ortega never expected “Merlina” to become a global phenomenon. “I thought no one was going to see her” said. “Which would be a nice little gem that someone would find on Netflix.”

On the podcast “Armchair ExpertOrtega said last week that he objected to much of Merlina’s dialogue and that he changed his lines on set without telling the show’s writers.

Now read:

Jenna Ortega is a trend because she would star in “Beetlejuice 2”

Netflix will give away bags for the launch of ‘I’m Georgina’

Confirm release date and number of chapters of ‘Stranger Things 5’