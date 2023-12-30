Jenni Hermoso, before the Bells: They joke with me about whether I will compete with Pedroche

There are only a few hours left to say goodbye to 2023 and Jennifer Hermoso knows it. The world champion is one of the great attractions of the Chimes broadcast, given that be on one of the balconies of Puerta del Sol with Ramón García and Ana Mena. Just a few meters away will be one of the most consolidated tandems of this special night. Cristina Pedroche and Alberto Chicotewhich for the eighth consecutive year will welcome the New Year, They will not make the debut of the 10 of the National Team easy at all.

She is aware of the competition that exists on the last night of the year as a result of the expectation generated by the dress that her rival will wear during the broadcast. Even her friends make jokes with her, as she has acknowledged in an interview with The voice of Galicia. My friends joke with me about whether I will compete with her, but Cristina is spectacular, she is a spectacular person and I also want to enjoy that night and let it be what God wants..

I hope to bring something that people like

The lack of experience on this special night does not worry the footballerwho claims to have received advice from Ramon Garcia, which will star in its fifteenth Chimes. There are many emotions in a very short time and the Chimes are something special. The nerves will be there, although I hope to be calm because it is a night to enjoy (…) He has given me several pieces of advice, but until I reach Puerta del Sol I won’t know how to tell you what I will feel..

Hermoso’s outfit is also a mystery., although she points out that she will wear something that makes her feel comfortable. I hope to bring something that people like, although if not I wouldn’t care much either. The soccer player affirms that she is thrilled for this opportunity and with Muchsimas fierce for this special night to arrive. Still, It is expected to be red as a guide to the world champion team.

Finally, the soccer player will spend the second part of Christmas in Madrid with her family after several years without being with them at this party. In Madrid, perhaps I haven’t had the opportunity to spend so much time in recent years and enjoy my family, above all, because Christmas for me is about being with them and enjoying my people.