Jenni Hermoso: By 2024 I want empowerment to reach everyone

Jenni Hermoso, world champion with the women’s national team in the now historic event between New Zealand and Australia last summer, He was the protagonist of TVE’s Chimes from Puerta del Sol in Madrid. The player was in charge of welcoming the new year, along with the presenter Ramón García and the singer Ana Mena, and did not want to miss the opportunity to launch a grateful speech to her teammates in which qualifications and equality by 2024.

Being here today on this emblematic balcony I think is something we will always remember. I want to congratulate my teammates for being world champions. We did it with sacrifice and all the empowerment we could. For this new year I want that empowerment to reach everyone and that it brings titles and equality for all, said Hermoso, who acknowledged his nervousness about being in front of the screens on a night with maximum television viewership.

For the occasion, Jenni Hermoso chose a Canarian model Paloma Surez, a dress inspired by the World Cup. The world champion wore a gold tulle design embroidered in rhinestones.

The farewell to Pachuca

Hours before welcoming the new year, Hermoso’s farewell to Pachuca was confirmed, although everything seems to indicate that he will continue in Mexico, in this case in Tigres. I will lack words to describe these 18 months, to thank you for everything you have done for me since the first day I arrived (…) I am very proud to have been a world champion while wearing the Pachuca shirt, the midfielder published in a message on his X account, formerly Twitter.