Jenni Hermoso testifies in the Rubiales case

MADRID-. The Spanish player, Jenni Hermoso who received a kiss on the lips from the president of the Federation after the final of the women’s World Cup appeared in court on Tuesday to testify in the sexual abuse case against the former official.

Jenni Hermoso was present at the Madrid court to give her version of Luis Rubiales’ kiss after Spain’s victory over England in the final in Sydney in August.

“Everything went well,” Hermoso told reporters after his appearance. “Everything remains in the hands of justice and thank you very much for the support you have had.”

The incident sparked outrage in world football and led to one of the worst crises in Spanish sport. It also led to a boycott of the world champion national team and the eventual resignation of Rubiales even though he denied any wrongdoing and claimed the kiss was consensual.

ahermoso.jpg (FILES) Spanish defender #20 Rocío Gálvez is congratulated by the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales (R), along with Spain’s Jennifer Hermoso, after winning the final of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zeeland 2023 between Spain and England at Stadium Australia. in Sydney on August 20, 2023. Spanish soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales’ apology for kissing star player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain won the Women’s World Cup is “insufficient” and his gesture “unacceptable,” said the Spanish prime minister on August 22. 2023. Rubiales, 45, kissed Hermoso while she presented the gold medals to the Spanish team after beating England 1-0 in the final in Sydney, causing outrage in Spain. AFP / FRANCK FIFE

Hermoso was expected to reiterate her story in court that the kiss was without her consent and that Rubiales and his staff pressured her and her family to downplay the incident that marred Spain’s first Women’s World Cup title. .

The testimony is expected to be behind closed doors. Spanish press said Hermoso asked the judge to keep his court appearance private. He arrived wearing a gray coat and greeted reporters before entering the court through the main door alongside his attorneys.

The state prosecutor’s office accused Rubiales of sexual abuse and coercion, arguing that he tried to convince Hermoso and his relatives to downplay the kiss.

The judge will also hear testimony from other players, coaches and Federation officials before deciding whether to start a trial.

Rubiales previously denied any wrongdoing to the judge who imposed a restraining order against him contacting Hermoso.

Hermoso, 33, indicated last year that he received threats as a result of the kiss, although he did not give details.

Hermoso became almost a celebrity in Spain after denouncing the kiss and helping to promote the “Me Too” movement in the country. She was a presenter during the New Year’s celebration on public television on Saturday and called for a more equitable 2024.

The players’ boycott ended last year after they were assured that there would be changes within the Federation following government intervention.

Under the new laws, Rubiales could face a prison sentence of between one to four years if found guilty. The new law eliminated the difference between “sexual harassment” and “sexual abuse” under sexual consent laws.

Source: AP