Jenni Rivera will have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

MIAMI.- After almost 12 years of his fateful death, Jenni Rivera be recognized with a estrella posthumous in the emblematic Hall of Fame from Hollywood. The information was confirmed on the American singer’s official Instagram account.

“Very soon the name of La Diva (de la Banda) will be immortalized among many legends in Hollywood, California. Esprala!”, they published on the social network, showing a photo of the artist posing on the star of Marco Antonio Sols.

After the news, the reactions were immediate and the fans commented on it.

“I love you and miss you,” commented one follower.

“What a thrill. His big star of fame is totally deserved, he was missed a lot,” said one fan.

“We will always carry you in our hearts, Jenni. You don’t know how much your audience misses you,” added a netizen.

“My Momma,” Chiquis expressed.

Musical recognition by Jenni Rivera

This recognition is added to the posthumous album Mission accomplishedwhich went on the market in July 2023.

The album material includes eight unreleased songs in the powerful and unmatched voice of the legend of Mexican music.

Jenni used to say that she was a normal woman trying to support her children. Whether it was through real estate or working as a waitress, she would make it, but it was God who put her in this position and with a purpose. Her music opened the door, but it was her story that won the hearts of her fans. This album is a representation of the entire story of her entire life and the fact that she accomplished what she came to do here on earth. “She left a mark and a legacy of inspiration,” said Jenni’s daughter and CEO of Jenni Rivera Enterprises, Jacqie Rivera.

The album features the production of Banda MS founder and leader, Sergio Lizrraga, and band member, Pavel Ocampo. Jenni’s son, Johnny Lopez, also worked tirelessly in creative direction. Among many highlights, the simple approach little piece of me begins in a soulful and energetic vocal written by Jenni for Johnny during her pregnancy with him. Digging through the vaults, Jenni left a reference clue for what would become little piece of meand his children put the finishing touches on it.

The Diva de la Banda died in a plane accident on December 9, 2012 in Iturbide, Mexico. Shortly after finishing a concert at the Arena Monterrey, Nuevo León, Rivera and six other companions took off from Monterrey International Airport, General Mariano Escobedo, at 3:00 am, to return to Mexico City, since Rivera had to be present that day in the transmission of The voice Mexicoof whose jury he was a part, but unfortunately he did not arrive since the plane crashed in the Sierra Madre Oriental, in the municipality of Iturbide in Nuevo León, Mexico.