Jennifer Aniston explodes against those who call Friends “offensive”.

The beloved American actress Jennifer Aniston reflected on the criticism surrounding his hit show friends, and stated that comedy has changed over time. “There were things that were never intentional and other … Well, we should have thought about it, but I don’t think there was a sensitivity like there is now,” she said.

“There’s a whole generation of people, kids, who are now going back to episodes of Friends and finding them offensive,” Aniston told AFP in an interview published earlier this week.

The Murder Mystery star explained that it has gotten “complicated” for comedians over the years. “You have to be very careful,” she said, adding that “the beauty of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves” and “we make fun of life.”

Jennifer Aniston reacted against those who think that Friends is offensive and said, “(In the past), you could joke about a fan and laugh, that was hysterical. And it was about educating people about how ridiculous people were. And now we’re not allowed to do that. All the The world needs fun! The world needs humor! We can’t take ourselves too seriously. Especially in America. Everyone is too divided.”

Aniston played Rachel Green on the NBC sitcom from 1994 to 2004 alongside Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc. While the show has maintained its status as a fan and critic favorite, it has faced criticism for its lack of diversity.

Did you know that Jennifer Aniston ate the same salad for 10 years while filming Friends? In one such interview to the Los Angeles Times in 2010, Courteney Cox revealed that the three women actually ate lunch together every day for 10 years. And what they ate was none other than Jennifer Aniston’s Cobb Salad.

Cox revealed to the LA Times that Jennifer Aniston had her own special recipe for the Cobb salad that she ate every day on the set of ‘Friends.’ “It wasn’t really a Cobb salad,” Cox said.

“It was a Cobb salad that Jennifer made with turkey bacon and chickpeas and I don’t know what. She just has one way with food, which really helps. Because if you’re going to eat the same salad every day for 10 years, you better Make it a good salad, right?” he concluded.

