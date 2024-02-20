Jennifer Lopez, on how she attracted toxic relationships: I had that pattern

in relationships I had this little pattern of attracting this type of relationship and not understanding myself enough to say: I don’t like this. I don’t like how I feel. One therapist used to call it slipping under men. It was like slipping under them and not being in full voice and in my full power all the time. With these words, the singer Jennifer Lopez told Zane Lowe in an interview, on the occasion of her performance at the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles (available from February 22 on Apple Music and Apple Music and Apple TV+ exclusively), how she attracted toxic relationships.

That pattern started long before any marriage I’ve ever had. But I think it was very important because we wrote the song Rebound there, and it was about relationships and being dysfunctional and running from relationship to relationship and bouncing and bouncing. It wasn’t just one time, I did it several times. You keep making those same mistakes until it gets worse and worse and worse. And then you say: Okay. Enough is enoughade.

Ms informacin The singer has confessed that both the actor and she suffer from this disorder due to the exposure they had 20 years ago.

However, now he recognizes himself happily next to Ben Affleck again, and together they laugh at all those Tired Ben memes. We have five children. We are eternally exhausted. I wear a lot more makeup. He always says: I have become the symbol of the beleaguered man. He thinks: Why do they have to follow me every day? And many times they say he’s angry with Jennifer, he’s happy with Jennifer, all this nonsense. And he says: No, I’m not happy because the paparazzi are there again. We have fun and laugh about it because we feel so good where we are right now.

Your breakup

Lopez also speaks openly about her breakup with Affleck, when they called off their wedding just three days before the celebration. We didn’t break up then, it happened over the next few months. Because what he did was create doubts in me, and in both of us, about what our relationship was, and where it was going.believe. I knew in my heart that I wanted to be with him for the rest of my life, I knew it. But it didn’t seem like we were going to make it and that scared me. It was very hard, It was a very sad moment letting go of someone you really love because you just can’t understand it.. You simply do not have the capacity and ability at that moment, emotionally, to understand it. We were not mature enough in that sense. Even though he was in his twenties and I was in his early thirties, we still weren’t ready to deal, and look at each other and say, what we have is real, we need to tighten our belts, we need to work on it.

So we said: This is what people do, they break up when things get difficult and we’re going to go our separate ways. And we left, we both tried and found other people and had beautiful children and other families, and then we even had other relationships after that. It wasn’t until we both did a lot of work and I got to a place where I was actually okay on my own. I’m calm, I love my life, I have this incredible career that I’ve built for myself, I have these incredible children, and I have great friends, and that’s when it showed up again.ade.

Then there came a time when I settled for less: There were times when I had to face the fact that I deserved better. Actually I did deserve better, but I didn’t know what. So I accepted less and tried hard to make things work. That’s why things happened, and scars were made that will be there forever, and they will never really go away. They will heal, and they will heal, and they will heal, but they will always be there. It will always be a part of me, of my children, of all that. Those are things that you need, that you live with, that never go away, but that you can come to accept and forgive. That was part of my journey, and you know what? I’m fine. I’m better now.

Enlarge Ben Affleck y Jennifer Lopez. MARIO ANZUONI REUTERS

The true love

Of course, after that trip, the singer is now happy with what she has built together with Affleck. We have the most colorful, beautiful and complicated home in the world, and we don’t see it any other way. We love. Our main concern is our children. We let them know that they are the center of our universe in that sense. We love our work. He loves his job. I love my job. We’re both artists and they get it, and they know we put a lot of time into it. But also I would like to believe in my heart that they know that they are the love of our life and the center of our universe..

Love allows you a bed to lie on to see those things. Because I think when I was alone, all those years, and I was in different relationships, I wondered why things weren’t going the way I wanted them to be because I had the best intentions with those relationships. I think other people do too. She asked me why. The thing was, I had to find out myself. But I never felt safe enough to really look at it, I just had to move on. Things hurt, it was hard and I didn’t understand it, I was trying to figure it out. So, when Ben and I got back together, he asked, “Aren’t you upset about some of those things that happened?” I said: No, I’m finehe points out.

It made me feel safe to look at myself in many ways I hadn’t before. Now that she was older and had done a lot of work on myself, I was able to recognize it and say: Well, yes, I need to look at all those things. It’s been an experience recording this album, being so happy and celebrating it, and then also going deeper and deeper into it. the path that has led me here, which at times was distressing, painful, hard and it was not pretty, says. I would like to capture this moment and let people know it; I have made this trip and If you have ever wondered, like me, if true love exists and if something lasts forever, well, I want you to know that this is real. and that it exists. It doesn’t always have to be a straight path, it’s not always pretty, but it’s real..

Their children

For the actress and singer, her children are above everything. We have five kids which is way more important than any other shit. We want them to be good. We are worried about them reading things out there, more than we feel about it. We think: what do they feel? Do they think we are fighting? We tell them: We are not fighting, guys, everything is fine.

Related news

But he feels unable to put doors into the field. We can’t, they are technological children. Like any other child, they are on their phone constantly. They look for everything. As soon as you tell them any new word, they look for any new name, any new thing. Any new information they want to know what it is. And so they are much more informed, they are totally into the meme culture and they think it is something historical. Now that they are a little older, we try not to make it such a big deal in our house, because Their lives are much more than the fact that we are their parents in that sense, that we are famous.

They are incredibly intelligent, sincere and brilliant in their own way. They handle all this very well because The five of them have had a difficult upbringing, well, I wouldn’t say difficult, but that kind of surrealism where they have felt watched since they were very little., and becoming what they are in the eyes of the public can be very hard for them. I’m sure sometimes it’s even more so than what they share with us, but they handle it very well, she adds.