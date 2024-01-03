Jennifer Lopez’s dance on TikTok next to Enola Bedard goes viral

It is a fact. Everytime that Jennifer Lopez shares a video showing her best dance steps, it goes viral. And that same thing happened with the last choreography he uploaded on TikTok alongside Enola Bedardone of the most followed users of that social platform in California.

The 54-year-old singer and actress knows that the best way to promote a song in current times is through TikTok, the fashionable social platform. There, the Diva from the Bronx has revolutionized her millions of followers with un baile al ritmo de su tema “Can’t Get Enough”.

But if using a dance on this social network to promote her new song was not enough, JLo has had the presence of Tiktoker Enola Bedard for the choreography. The result: we are facing one of the virals of the week on TikTok.

The video exceeds 5 million views on TikTok alone. Of course, if the figures achieved by the dance can serve as a forecast, everything indicates that we are facing one of the musical successes of the season.

The song is part of their upcoming album, This is me… Now, which will be released next February. An album that is the continuation of This is me… Thenwhich he presented in 2002.