Jeremy Renner gives first interview after accident

Jeremy Renner sat down with journalist Diane Sawyer in what is his first interview since the gruesome snowplow accident that nearly cost him his life a couple of months ago.

The actor risked his life to save his nephew. As a consequence of the accident, he ended up with serious injuries and in intensive care. However, Renner assures that he “would do it again”.

In a brief preview of the interview, which will be published in the coming days, Renner recalls that he was awake the entire time the incident lasted and when he was taken to the hospital.

He recounted that, as a result, his list of injuries includes 30 broken bones. For several days, he was unable to speak to his family because he found it difficult to string words together. In the end, he decided to fight for his life.

“I chose to survive. I said: ‘You are not going to kill me. No way,'” said the actor.

In the days and hours following her accident, which occurred on her property outside Reno, Nevada, on New Year’s Day, Renner underwent multiple surgeries. He was initially left in “critical but stable condition.”

He was run over by his snowplow, which weighed approximately 14,000 pounds, while helping his nephew dig a “stuck” vehicle out of the snow.

“I lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but they replenished me and filled me with love and titanium,” said the actor, famous for playing the archer Hawkeye in the Marvel film world. “Now (when I look in the mirror) I see a lucky man.”

Renner plans to attend the premiere of her new Disney+ reality show Rennervations on April 11, marking her first public event since the accident.