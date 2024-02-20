Jeremy Renner makes surprise appearance at the 2024 Peoples Choice Awards

MIAMI.- A little more than a year after suffering a accident with a snowplow outside his residence in Tahoe, Nevada, the actor Jeremy Renner surprised his fans with an appearance at the awards ceremony People’s Choice Awards 2024.

The performer arrived on stage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, to present the first prize of the night: television performance of the year.

But before mentioning the nominees, and after being received with a standing ovation by those attending the award, Renner said he was excited to be able to share with the public and thanked everyone for the support he has received since he was overwhelmed in January 2023.

“I must say it feels good to be back. This year has been a great ride and I’m happy to be here with you fans. You are the best. You really brought this year. You broke records. You turned movies into movements. The “We heard everyone loud and clear, we heard them,” said the 53-year-old interpreter.

“Right now I have the privilege of celebrating the most powerful cinematic performances on the screen. So, are you ready for the first award of the night?” Renner continued with good energy.

After announcing the winner, Renner was reunited with his Avengers co-star Tom Hiddleston, who accepted the award for science fiction and fantasy program of the year for Loki. Hiddleston hugged Jeremy and celebrated his recovery.

The accident

In recent months, Renner gave an interview to Diane Sawye of ABC News, in which he stated that despite all the pain he felt, he would do what he did again to save his nephew.

“I would do it again. Yes, without thinking I would do it again.”

In January, Renner was hit by a snowplow at his home in Tahoe, Nevada. The incident occurred when he was trying to help his nephew get his car out of the snow, but by mistake the actor got off the Pistenbully (the snow plow) without putting on the handbrake, and when trying to get into the cabin, the machine, who was moving, ran over him.

Hawkeye’s interpreter recalled that he felt unbearable pain, to the point of considering that he was dying. I felt everything. “I was awake at all times,” he noted.

Renner suffered 30 fractures between his upper and lower extremities, several broken ribs as well as his jaw; injuries that earned him several surgeries, two weeks of hospitalization and a physiotherapy process that still continues.