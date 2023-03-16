Jerry Bruckheimer wants to make a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie with Johnny Depp

For several years now, there has been talk and talk about a potential fifth sequel to Pirates of the Caribbean. Two different projects have been tossed around with, among others, Margot Robbie as one of the intended main roles. But after a long period of silence, the series’ producer, Mr. Bruckheimer himself, has come out with the fact that it is time for Johnny to come back and reprise Captain Jack Sparrow. It was during an interview with Entertainment Tonight as Bruckheimer was asked about the status of the next Pirates film, to which he had the following to say:

“We’re all working on it. We’ll see how it comes out. But we’re very excited. I think we’ll have a great screenplay. And we’re getting close.”

And regarding Depp?

“We’ll see. I would love it. I would love him in the movie. That’s all I can tell you.”

Johnny has certainly said that he is done with that role and has absolutely no interest in coming back to Disney. So the question is whether Bruckheimer can succeed in persuading him, especially now that he has won against his ex-wife in court and in the eyes of many has been washed clean.

Do you want to see Depp reprise the role of everyone’s beloved Captain Jack, and do you think he’ll be persuaded?