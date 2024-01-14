Jessica Bueno strengthens her relationship with Luitingo: Everything looks more beautiful

Despite not having achieved the desired GH VIP 8 briefcase, Jessica Bueno left the Telecinco reality show with a new love: Luitingo. The model and the singer have had a romantic relationship for a few weeks, although everything indicates that it is already more than established. And, according to José Antonio Avils, The brand new couple already lives together in Bilbao, the city where the Andalusian resides with her three children; the greatest fruit of her love affair with Kiko Rivera and two more of her marriage with Jota Peleteiro.

Luitingo recently said that if she asked him to go live in Bilbao, he would leave everything and go, remembers Carmen Borrego. For her part, Alejandra Rubio, daughter of Terelu Campos, does not predict a great future for the couple: They will not last long.

He has been in Bilbao for several days, as reflected in his social networks. Although at first it was believed that the artist was going to spend a few days disconnecting, the truth is that there is already talk of coexistence. Luitingo would not have come alone to see Jesica. They have taken the step and have gone to live together, insists José Antonio Avils. In this way, the Andalusian couple puts an end to the distance and resumes life under the same roof as already happened during their stay at GH VIP 8.

very much in love

The displays of affection between Jessica Bueno and Luitingo are the usual trend on their respective Instagram profiles. Walk however and wherever, but always grab From your hand. I love you in the same way that Seville loves Triana (…) You’re the love of my life. Thank you for being who you are and thank you for having the most beautiful smile that exists, he wrote recently.

The model also does not hesitate when it comes to dedicating some romantic words to her boyfriend. How happy I am. We have to look at life with enthusiasm and a positive mind, we have to trust and attract everything good. Trusting that everything will be fine, everything has a solution, she begins by writing. If you are also lucky enough to have a travel companion who supports you, loves you, pampers you and makes you happy, everything looks more beautiful.he adds, referring to Luitingo.

Very proud of the great family I have, my friends and my piece of life partner. I love you so much and I am infinitely lucky to have you, he responds.