Jessica Goicoechea explodes when questioned about the beginning of her relationship with Bartra: It seems like a lack of respect to me

The love story between Marc Bartra and Jessica Goicoechea The year has already passed. She advances firmly, calmly, beautifully, with no greater winds than those that push the sails of the boat they share. The Real Betis footballer rebuilt his love life after his marriage to Melissa Jimnezwhich lasted five years and was the fruit of which they were born Gala, April and Max.

This Sunday the controversy broke out in terms of overlap after some statements by the model in the podcast The Futurewhere she was asked about her beginnings with Bartra and whose response was: I don’t know when to start telling it, because not since we met, because we started something more serious later.. And when I added that they carry married together People went to the calendar. And they found that it was likely that the dawn of their relationship coincided in time with the twilight of their current partner’s marriage.

Never of ever would I get involved in a marriage.

It has been Goicoechea herself who has gone back on her words to clarify the dates on social networks and leave no room for any type of assumption. I don’t like having to explain too much, but given the latest news in the press, I feel obliged to clarify several points.begins his small and orderly statement, composed of three fundamental sections.

My relationship with my current partner began when we were both single. And free to meet each other, is the first of his statements. Following the first, the second: Never of ever would I get involved in the middle of a marriage, much less with children involved.

The third point is a manifestation of his indignation after questioning the previous two. It seems disrespectful to me (not just love, because a salsé of my person creates indifference at this point) that there is speculation about something like this, with children involved (just not to mention an exact date)., he asserts. And to finish burying the doubts, she adds: to be even more exact: 1 year and 6 months since we met and 1 year since it was formalized. Rumor settled.