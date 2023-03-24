Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Celebrate Daughter Birdie’s 4th Birthday – Hollywood Life – Up News Info

See the gallery





Image Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Happy birthday, Birdie Mae! The adorable daughter of Jessica Simpson et Eric Johnson celebrated their 4th birthday on March 19 with a fantastical unicorn-themed birthday party. In photos shared by the 42-year-old singer and actress on Instagram on March 23, Birdie looked cuter than ever in a matching lavender tutu with a sequin-covered top and pink fur jacket. She completed her look with cowgirl boots depicting a scene of hills and flowers and a unicorn drawn on her forehead with face paint.

Birdie smiled as she was held by her father with her mother posing right next to her in the cover photo of the post. Jessica looked as fabulous as the birthday girl in a purple coat with light pink fur trim. “Birdie Mae Johnson turns 4!!! Jessica began in her birthday tribute caption. “This adorable wonder of a child unicorn lights up all the colors of the rainbow…her favorite color…Birdie magically makes us laugh ANYTIME capturing EVERYONE’s attention!” »

“She is herself uniquely and effortlessly,” she continued. “This little lady celebrates and twirls through her life in a tutus with a pure and unique understanding in her soul of twinkling sparks. We love her a LOT and she knows it. Birdie is a STARDUST symphony and born out of SHINE. I’ve been smiling the whole time writing this because even when she’s not home, I feel her presence shining within me. The bird says HAPPY BIRTHDAY”.

Other photos from the post showed Birdie smiling next to a unicorn cake, smiling just as big next to a pile of pastel-colored balloons in her garden, and posing with all of her family members, including her 10 year old sister, Maxwelland his 9-year-old brother, As Knute. Other photos included in the carousel showed Jessica making a silly face while carrying the unicorn cake, Birdie looking at ease as she had her face painted and Birde smiling in bed with birthday donuts that her family had offered him. Her birthday was also very sweet with a candy wall at her party. What a dream!

Nine days before Birdie turned 4, Jessica had a special moment with Maxwell, whom she invited to the set of her HSN show. As seen above, Maxwell looked stunning in a colorful striped jumpsuit with funky flared legs which she paired with a denim jacket. His grandmother, Tina Simpsonalso attended the party and was photographed on set.

Maxwell turned 10 on May 3, which means she’s almost 11! Jessica celebrated her birthday with a treasured photo of herself in bed surrounded by more than a dozen Squishmallows. “How is my firstborn, the best news of my life and my best friend who is already 10 years old?!? We had a magical weekend following his example of rotating friends and family. She begged God not to grow up and wake up again at age 5. She told everyone she turned 5 and it filled my heart with so much gratitude for this beautiful and precious LOVER OF LIFE, God, his angels (yes, it’s the soul that speaks to the angels and feel them everywhere), his family, his friends, the animals, all the creatures big and small, all the comfortable and fluffy things to wear and cuddle,” she gushed.

“Maxwell knows what she wants and communicates her reasoning logically and emotionally in a way that can change most minds (including mine…),” she continued. “Maxi can transform anyone’s subconscious random judgments or biased opinions in less than 3 minutes. It amazes me on a daily basis. She is an egoless leader, a bleeding heart who inspires and loves deeply and forever. She is beautiful, funny, empathetic, spatial, loyal, artistic, compassionate, drama-free, timely, hopeful, understanding, creative, athletic, nurturing, ahead of the curve, resilient, and prayerful.

“Maxwell Drew Johnson is THE PERFECT 10 and my VERY BEST FRIEND!! concluded the fashion mogul.

