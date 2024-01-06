Jewish Film Festival begins in Miami

This year, the festival has 120 productions, of which 94 are feature films and 26 short films representing 25 countries, including 10 world premieres, 10 international premieres and seven premieres in the United States, among which 41 films made by women and four with presence of the Spanish language.

“We are very happy to present a program that highlights the incredible diversity of stories and experiences of Jewish culture,” the executive director of the film meeting, Igor Shteyrenberg, told DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS.

He continued: “This year’s programming is a testament to the power of cinema to bridge gaps, foster understanding and celebrate the beauty of cultural heritage.”

He then added: “The Miami Jewish Film Festival is more than a film event. It is a celebration of humanity and the enduring power of storytelling.”

The festival

In addition to the usual screening in movie theaters in the Miami-Dade metropolitan area, MJFF chooses to facilitate access to 80 films online.

The grand opening night takes place on Thursday the 11th at the North Beach Bandshell, in Miami Beach, with the screening of the British film One Life, by British director James Hawes, starring Anthony Hopkins as Nicholas Winton, a runner from the stock market that helped rescue hundreds of children at the gates of World War II.

The opening of the festival will feature the participation of acclaimed screenwriter Lucinda Coxon, who will make an introduction and establish a conversation with the audience after the screening of the film.

The closing night of the Festival, on Thursday the 25th, also at the Miami Beach Bandshell, will feature the premiere of The Monkey House, by renowned Israeli filmmaker Avi Nesher, who was nominated for 11 Israeli Academy Awards.

In addition, the MJFF has an additional program of important thematic conferences and social activities that provide the opportunity to expand cinematographic knowledge regarding the amazing environment of Jewish society.

Featured

Among the 30 international guests are Avatar actor Stephen Lang and Eighth Grade actress Elsie Fisher, who are attending the premiere of the emotional film Avenue of the Giants, as well as Emmy-winning director Richard Shepard. , who will attend the premiere of his documentary Film Geek and the presentation of a 35 mm film by Barry Levinson.

Regarding Israeli productions, which hold international recognition for good cinema, the MJFF emphasizes its commitment to fostering empathy and understanding, with a focus on Israel’s fundamental role in Jewish narrative.

This year’s Festival features the largest Israeli film program in the world, with 31 feature film premieres. The most notable productions include Seven Blessings, by Ayelet Menahemi, which is the Hebrew nation’s bet for the Oscars, as well as the North American premiere of the biggest box office hit of the year in Israel, the film The City, by director and screenwriter Amit Ulman.

Other notable films to mention include Kidnapped, a gripping thriller by legendary Italian filmmaker Marco Bellocchio, as well as Shoshana, by British director Michael Winterbottom, and Cédric Kahn’s moving courtroom drama, The Goldman Case, and the inspiring story Irena’s Vow, by Poland’s Canadian Louise Archambault.

Made in Florida

The film gathering hosts filmmaking in Florida and presents Between the Stone and the Flower, which chronicles the extraordinary odyssey of Miami author Genie Milgram on her decades-long quest to trace her Jewish lineage; as well as the emotional story Sholem Soul Goal, which tells the story of a Miami family dealing with the loss of their youngest son, among others.

The Festival’s Next Wave competition, which takes on emerging young producers, is a parallel section judged by university students and young professionals aged 21 to 35, in which they participate in films such as the dance documentary Call Me Dance, the Israeli romantic production Elik & Jimmy, the musical comedy Less Than Kosher, and the moving coming-of-age story Sand Flakes.

press award

Five films were selected to compete for the 2024 Critics’ Prize: The Goldman Case, by French director Cédric Kahn; Kidnapped, by legendary Italian director Marco Bellocchio; Seven Blessings, by the Israeli Ayelet Menahemi; Shoshana, by also famous filmmaker Michael Winterbottom; and Wil, by Belgian Tim Mielants.

Consult MiamiJewishFilmFestival.org to obtain detailed information about films, screening times, on the Internet or in movie theaters.