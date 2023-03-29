Jey Mammon broke the silence: “I did not rape, I did not abuse and I did not drug anyone”

After several days of being denounced for sexual abuse by Lucas Benvenuto, Jey Mammon published a video this Wednesday to break the silence and put together his second defense.

Previously, he had published a written statement on his social networks to defend himself. However, now the suspended presenter of La Peña de Morfi (Telefe), turned to his Instagram account to expose his position.

“I am going through perhaps the worst moment of my life. The levels of anguish that I am experiencing I have never experienced and what I am feeling I did not know that it could be felt, I did not know that a person could go through what I am going through. It is new for me said Jey Mammon.

“For a week I have an urgent need to go out and shout. I want to go out and shout everywhere what I am going to tell you and it does not come out, I can’t. I don’t have the strength,” he added.

And then, he was blunt in his defense: “I did not rape, I did not abuse, I did not drug anyone. Never. Never in my life. I did not do it, nor would I do it, nor will I do it. I strongly deny it. We are talking about a 14 year old boy. This is what is important.”

However, he acknowledged having had a relationship with Benvenuto and assured that he met him when the young man was 16 years old. “I know it. I met Lucas on April 25, 2009. He says that he saw me at a party that day and that he was 14 years old. He was 16 at that party. We met and exchanged a few words. There are witnesses, there are videos. What I am saying can be proven”.

And at the end, the driver accused of sexual abuse clarified that he did not want “an arrangement and an agreement between the parties, I do not want any of that.” “I need the trial to the truth,” he insisted.

“The elements are there so that I can carry it out. That’s where the people who have to take care of what is necessary will take care of it, but I need it. I need to get my life back, as simple as I tell you. Thank you,” he closed.