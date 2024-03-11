JK Rowling’s controversial messages on the occasion of Mother’s Day

The always controversial JK Rowling left a message on her Twitter account to commemorate Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom that has unleashed the anger of many of her followers. The writer of the Harry Potter saga, and therefore creator of characters that have crossed the big screenhas once again insisted on his particular crusade against transsexual people.

Happy Birthing Parent Day to all whose large gametes were fertilised resulting in small humans whose sex was assigned by doctors making mostly lucky guesses — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 10, 2024

Happy Naturist Fathers Day to all those whose large gametes were fertilized resulting in small humans whose sex was assigned by doctors. Making mostly lucky guesses, he wrote in a message that quickly went viral, reaching around 15 million views.

Aware of the impact that her tweet had achieved – which found both strong followers and strong critics – the British author added another later insisting on her idea. Devastated and bewildered that my adoption of inclusive language has angered its most enthusiastic devotees. So, let’s say: Happy Mother’s Day to all the women who have raised children.

Devastated and bewildered that my embrace of inclusive language has angered its most enthusiastic devotees, so let’s just say: Happy Mother’s Day to all females who’ve raised children. https://t.co/OawEAORPJP — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 10, 2024

It is not the first time that JK Rowling has positioned herself so openly against the consideration of transsexual people as women. She was even willing to accept a prison sentence for defending her theory. I will gladly serve two years if the alternative is forced speech and forced denial of the reality and importance of sexresponded to a user who invited the Labor Party to vote, which carries in its program the prison sentence for expressing attacks on gender identity.