JK Rowling’s involvement in the new Harry Potter series angers fans

As we all know, Harry Potter author JK Rowling has gone from fan favorite to their single biggest object of hatred after she had the guts to claim that only women can give birth a couple of years ago. Now that Warner Bros is gearing up to turn her broom-riding wizard boy into a super-expensive TV series and it’s clear that JK Rowling will be executive producing, fans have once again lost their tempers. Many believe that Warner’s decision is a slap in the face to everyone who loves Potter and this is how it sounds on twitter:

“A few years ago this would have been a dream. Now it’s a slap in the face. JKR has destroyed everything that was special about Harry Potter and there’s no universe in which I will support anything that gives a literal villain like her money or recognition.”

“Warner, you are a disgrace”

“Pathetic!”

“The idea of this TV-series sucks ass”

“We need to all collectively get over Harry Potter, because nostalgia is not more important than the people JKR is hurting.”

“Rot in hell, Warner and Rowling!”

“We do not need any more Harry Potter content ever again. Do not give J.K. Rowling another dime.”

“I really wanted this 10 years ago. Now, I just want everyone to stop producing anything that puts money in J.K. Rowling’s pockets.”

How angry are you that JK is going to produce a series based on her own books?