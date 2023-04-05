Joan Cruz definitively forgets about Colo Colo and is announced at Real Oviedo

The midfielder was introduced to the Spanish promotion club as his new reinforcement and left behind his brief spell in the Cacique’s first team. From Blanco y Negro they announced that they will take their case to justice.

The case of Joan Cruz was a real headache in Colo Colo. While the club insisted that he has a current contract for meet a minimum of citations in the first teamfrom AIM, an agency that represents the left-handed man, maintained that he was free, holding on to the number of times she dressed short to be an alternative on the substitute bench.

it was like that the midfielder did not return to the Cacique’s training sessions and set out for Spain to join the ranks of the Real Oviedo, cast of the second division of Hispanic soccer. Despite this trip, in the albos they looked for formulas to retain him and continued negotiating so that he at least there would be financial compensation for this transfer.

His presentation

There were many doubts about the situation of Joan Cruz. Although he was caught traveling almost a month ago, he was still not part of the work of his new clubfeeding all kinds of versions about his future, considering that from Blanco y Negro they plan to bring this case to justice.

But during this day everything seems to have been clarified, since the talented 20-year-old footballer was announced on the official website of Real Oviedo. “The Chilean is committed to the blue entity until 2027”they began.

“The attacker, who has played a total of 22 games in the First Division of Chilealso has experience in the lower categories of the Chilean team. The footballer, left-handed, can act in different attacking positions such as inside, midfielder or winger”, they highlighted regarding their experience.

In this way, Joan Cruz left behind his time in Colo Colo and now focuses on his first experience abroad. It should be remembered that he will be part of the Real Oviedo subsidiary team until June and will later be evaluated together with the honorary team.

On the other hand, in the Cacique they plan to take this case to FIFA, since they maintain that the footballer signed with another club with a current contract.