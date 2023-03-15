Joana Sanz announces her separation from Dani Alves

Mexico City.- The model Joana Sanz announced the end of her relationship with the soccer player Dani Alves, who is about to serve 3 months in prison for an alleged rape.

Through her social networks, she published a long letter in her own handwriting to explain everything she has experienced in recent weeks where she suffered the death of her mother and the imprisonment of her husband, who was a Barcelona figure and former Pumas player. .

“In my own handwriting. Since I was little I have written my feelings to express myself, I suppose because I am an only child. Whatever it is, it does me good. I would love that the lines written here were of love and happiness, but it is not the case They have been horrible months, not the hardest of my life, because I have faced many storms, but very dark and painful. The feeling of abandonment and loneliness knocks on my door again. Thousands of “whys” without an answer” , posted.

“I love him and I will always love him, whoever says that love is forgotten is deceiving himself or did not really love. But I love myself, I respect myself and I value myself much more. Forgiving relieves me, so I keep the magic and close a stage of my life that began on 05/18/15. I give thanks for the opportunities and learning that life gives me, no matter how difficult they are, here is a strong woman who is moving on to the next stage of her life.”

A few days ago, Sanz visited the Brazilian in the Brian 2 Penitentiary Center, apparently they only looked at each other through glass, and after leaving the place, he made the decision to divorce the player.

“I chose as a life partner a person who in my eyes was perfect. He was always there when I needed him the most, he always supported me in everything, he always encouraged me to grow, always affectionate, attentive… It is so hard for me to accept that this person could break me into a thousand pieces,” he detailed in his letter.

“I think it’s going to take me years of life to get out of my memory his way of looking at me, that way of as if I were the most incredible thing in the world, and hell, yes, I’m incredible.”

According to several Spanish media outlets that have closely followed the case, what ended up convincing the model to request the dissolution of the marriage bond was Alves’ acceptance of having had sexual relations with the woman who accused him of having raped her in the past. December 30 at the Sutton Disco.

“I am incredible because I am hardworking, independent, intelligent, thoughtful, affectionate, funny, faithful and human. So human that despite the damage it has caused me, I am still here by your side. I continue and will continue to be, but in another way”, added in his message on his Instagram account.