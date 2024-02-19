Joana Sanz mistakenly publishes the letter that Alves sent her from prison

It has been two weeks since the long-awaited Dani Alves trial, accused of having sexually assaulted a 23-year-old girl in the toilet in the private room of the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on December 30, 2022. Some events that led him to be placed in preventive detention that January 2023.

Since then, the footballer has claimed to be innocent through different and varied versions, concluding that he was drunk. A version that matches the one you offered Joana Sanz in the Barcelona Court, who has remained on the side of the former soccer player at all times, even going to visit him on several occasions in module 2 of the Brians penitentiary center.

During this time, Joana and Alves have exchanged messages through letters, and the former soccer player has not hesitated to thank the model for being by his side. In fact, from the Fiesta program they have been able discover the content of one of those letters because Tenerife has published it by mistake through their Instagram stories.

MORE NEWS FROM THE ‘ALVES CASE’ His cellmate tells Fiesta that the footballer is going through a delicate emotional moment since the trial. He seems depressed, crestfallen. The educators and officials are supporting him.

An emotional letter written by his own handwriting that has now seen the light and in which the Brazilian declares his love for his still wife. I pray every day to be able to see you wake up again. Nostalgia is not being able to do it nowcould be read.

After that, Joana herself published other stories on her Instagram profile confessing that it had been a publishing error: I accidentally posted something for everyone that was for best friends.. Tremendous speed of the media, have you activated a follow-up of my Instagram with notifications or something? If everyone saw what I upload for the group of best friends… I’m going to stop uploading things, lest it be…

Alves entered a very conflictive module

Also from Fiesta they have contacted another prisoner from Brians, who has spoken about what this year has been like for Alves in the penitentiary center, and how he began being located in module 1 of the prison, and then moved to 2. Alves, when he goes to prison, does so next to Coutinho, who was Ronaldinho’s bodyguard.. They knew each other before and that’s why they put him in the same cell. They put him with a friend and you confess.

This prisoner admits that at first he entered one of the most delicate modules of the prison: Alves entered a very conflictive module and in Brians they are separated from the rest of the prisoners because it is a complicated module. He confesses (to Coutinho) that he intends to flee to Brazil. He knows that Martell is fighting for the provisional and the lawyer insisted that there was no intention to flee. The telematic bracelet is referred to by Alves when he talks about that possible escape.

They offer him to be in the secretariat feeding prisoners from other modules. He doesn’t want to be confused and Ask to clean stairs or the patio bathrooms. The patios, for this work, charge 120 euros and have refused to charge. If something happens to him, Alves can handle prison, but he needs to keep his mind busy. Cou betrays him, he tells him and Alves even gives him a watch worth between 20,000 and 30,000 euros. He betrays him and the separation of the two occurs, he asks to be alonelet him go.

Related news

Furthermore, this prisoner tells how Alves found out: he is aware that he has betrayed him. He finds out in the prison library. He gets there, he realizes that he has betrayed him and asks to change modules. A breakup occurs and he is left without his main support.

After making a statement, he collapsed and when he arrived at the prison, the officials saw him collapsed. and that he did not want to interact with others. Always accompanied by officials and educators, They tell him that they don’t want him to do anything crazy.. He sees no hope of getting out, he knows that the risk of escape makes no sense.. She wanted to isolate herself, she concluded.