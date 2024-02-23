Joana Sanz’s first words after Alves’ sentence: We are feminists for some things, but for others…

Joana Sanz has publicly starred in her first words after learning of the sentence against her husband, Dani Alveswho has been sentenced to four years and six months in prison as a result of a sexual assault on a young woman at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona during the night of December 30 to 31.

The Tenerife model has not commented on this issue, although she has taken advantage of her intervention to charge against the media, who call her frivolous or naive, according to account. I was thinking not to give more hype to certain incoherent headlines. It is quite surprising that we are feminists for some things, but for others… They are calling me frivolous, niata…, he begins by saying.

It’s ruined and destroyed

Alves’s still wife regrets the atrocities that reach her ears. Why all this? Because I’m working, but if I don’t work later it’s because they pay my bills. There are worse things, atrocities that I have heard out there. The thing is to criticizeends.

Joana Sanz was pleasantly surprised when the sentence imposed on her husband became known.. Gema Lpez and Miquel Valls, collaborators of Public Mirrorthey point out that the model He did not expect the footballer to be convicted, given that he was optimistic after seeing the forensic report on the case. The aforementioned journalists say that it is smashed and destroyed after hearing the news.

It’s ruined, it’s destroyed. They were much more optimistic after the coroner’s report to which they had access. Even so, the model agrees with the Brazilian appealing the sentence, just as his lawyer, Ins Guardiolaannounced after the celebration of the last hearing, where Alves learned about his nearest future.