Joaqun Torres and Ral Prieto, in crisis: They have moved with their children

The personal downturn that Joaquín Torres has been experiencing for some time now is also taking its toll on his marriage with Ral Prieto. The architect has undergone a complex operation since December after a run overthe death from his mother, from a brother and, furthermore, he is immersed in family disputes over the alleged theft of one of his brothers from his parents.

The tension he is experiencing was evident in an installment of Espejo Pblico that was broadcast in November. There, Torres confronted Susanna Griso and even left the set after being accused of being one of the collaborators who had the most fake followers on his social networks. Months later, the architect returned to the network on the program Y Ahora Sonsoles, where he confessed that his marriage was in crisis.

Right now I prioritize myself. I have to heal myself to be able to give to my children and Ral, to get out of this hole. It hurts me a lot. I know I’m not up to it, but I just can’t. Ral is in this kind of incomprehension, he doesn’t know how to help meand we are having a hard time as a couple, he explained.

Speculation about a possible divorce did not take long to make an appearance, but journalist Beatriz Cortzar was in charge of confirming that, despite the fact that there is a current physical separation, the couple is still together. They have not separated, but Joaquín is sincere and assumes that he has many open fronts and knows that his situation is taking its toll.recalc.

He continues to talk about Ral as the love of his life. And, precisely to save her love and her marriage, she has made the decision to move into her children’s house, because she needs some air to flow between them. You have to focus on both your health and family problemsfor him la colaboradora.

