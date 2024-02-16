Jodie Foster confesses that she wants to make films, not political activism

PARS.- Despite being a cone of Hollywood of the LGTB+ community and the emancipation of women, the actress y director United States Jodie Foster protagonist of the fourth season of True Detective, He has made a career without expressing his opinion much in public.

The performer, winner of two Oscars, does not usually talk much about things that are not related to her work. This week he passed through Paris and agreed to briefly talk about current affairs, about issues such as the #MeToo movement or the US elections, on the France Inter radio station, but he stressed that they ask him: “many political questions.”

“I never wanted to be someone who talks about politics,” he told AFP in perfect French. the 61-year-old actress, who, leaving her reservations aside for a moment, criticizes former US President Donald Trump and describes Generation Z as infuriating.

“What interested me most was making films. All my life it is the only thing I have wanted to do,” said the director of Money Monster (The master of money, 2016), a devastating criticism of US finance and media. Now he hopes to return behind the cameras again.

After becoming a world star at age 12 for her role as a child prostitute in Taxi Driver (1976), Jodie Foster built a wall around her private life.

“If they had been a public figure from early childhood, if they had had to fight to have a normal life, perhaps they would also protect their privacy above all else,” he said at a Golden Globes ceremony in 2013, where he publicly announced his homosexuality.

I work in streaming

Their reservation is also given during filming. “With Jodie, you explain where the character comes from and she understands, she doesn’t need to talk about her emotions,” Issa López, director of True Detective – Night Countryan HBO series.

A fan of the first season, Jodie Foster says she immediately said sa Issa López. “I haven’t done any television series since the 1970s. It’s something new for me as an actress, although I work in the streaming as director,” she said.

“That’s where the projects are made now. The most interesting things happen on the small screen,” said the actress, nominated for the Oscar and the Golden Globe for best supporting role in Nyad, a film produced by Netflix.

For your partner in True DetectiveKali Reis, Jodie Foster has been a mentor.

The boxer turned actress considers herself lucky to have seen the: “legend (…) perform in her territory. It’s everything for her, she’s been doing that since she was three years old,” said Reis, 37, who plays only his second film role.

Both play two police officers who investigate the disappearance of scientists in Alaska a few days before Christmas, in a time without daylight hours. “They are two women who live in a man’s world. Because the police are a man’s world,” said Jodie Foster.

This fourth season wants to be the reflection of the first, starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson and released in 2014, says the unforgettable FBI agent from The Silence of the Lambs (The silence of the lambs in Spain, The silence of the inocents in Latin America, 1991).

“There it was about two boys, it was in Louisiana, it was hot, everyone was sweating…”, commented Foster, highlighting that against the clarity of that brutal Louisiana light, the situation of: “two women, “in the dark, the cold, in the furthest place on the planet.”

A formula for success, since this season has been the most watched of the series, with 2.7 million viewers around the world in the case of the fifth and penultimate episode last Saturday, according to Warner Bros. Discovery audience ratings. and the Nielsen company.

FUENTE: AFP