Joe Biden warns of potential dangers of artificial intelligence

Asked by journalists about the dangerousness of AI, the American president replied on Tuesday that it “remains to be seen. It could be”.

US President Joe Biden discussed the potential risks of artificial intelligence (AI), which is developing at full speed, during a meeting with advisers on Tuesday.

This technology could help deal with “very serious challenges, like disease and climate change,” the Democrat told experts at the White House Science and Technology Council.

However, it carries “potential risks for our society, our economy, and our national security,” he said.

Put in place “hard limits”

“In my opinion, tech companies must ensure that their products are safe,” resumed Joe Biden. “Without safeguards, we see what the mental health and self-image consequences are.”

Social networks are regularly accused of harming the mental health of their youngest users, for example by leading them to compare themselves to the perfect images that flood these platforms.

The Democratic president again called on Congress to put in place “strict limits” on the personal data collected by tech groups, and to ban targeted advertising aimed at children.

American companies are at the forefront of the burgeoning AI industry. At the end of March, Elon Musk and hundreds of world experts called for a six-month pause in artificial intelligence research.

In an open letter, they spoke in particular of “major risks for humanity”.