Joe Jonas, caught with American model Stormi Bree

The sentimental drama that grows between Joe Jonas y Sophie Turner Until it culminated in the formal divorce request in a Miami court, it was one of the soap operas of the heart worldwide. The decision was the singer’s. That he was a man of the house and she was a party girl; what they had different lifestyles. Four years of marriage and another three of dating, almost a decade of relationship, which saw its end last September.

Since then each one has been in the news for how they rebuilt their love life. Although it is true that the interpreter has been in more news about it, especially after being related to the British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, it seems that the member of the Jonas Brothers has been sowing his new path in a comfortable silence that, however, has not been able to stop being interrupted by himself because of what is difficult for him to keep silent. That he has regained his enthusiasm again, wow, with the North American model Stormi Bree.

Someone woke him up when September ended

Neither of them has published anything on social networks. They have not appeared at public events either. However, They have not wanted to hide when it comes to spending time with each other either.. The Jonas Brothers tour passed through Sydney this past weekend, Friday and Saturday, and, taking advantage of their stay in the Australian city, Joe invited Bree to share a romantic boat ride.

Indeed, they do not appear together on their social networks. However, at the mercy of that I want and I can’t, I play and hide, have also not hesitated to share images of this walk on their Instagram profiles. None comes out, but I know it does the same place, the same coast, the same cove and the same sea. At the same time.

Sometimes the heart wants to put together puzzle pieces knowing that they don’t fit, that the complete drawing will never be seen. Both the press and oneself. However, in this case They have seemed to complement each other and have not been a hard exercise for the imagination of the followers of both.

Mainly because, At the beginning of the year, both were photographed skiing together, complicit, close, affectionate, in Aspen (Colorado).. With or without precedent, it is evident that Jonas has turned the page; that, in true Billie Joe Armstrong style, someone woke him up when he finished September.