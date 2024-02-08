Joel Embiid undergoes surgery and his Olympic participation is in danger

PHILADELPHIA-. The schedule for the return of Joel Embiid after undergoing knee surgery is uncertain. The availability of the Philadelphia 76ers center to play this summer with the team is also unclear. US Olympic team .

American coach Steve Kerr exchanged a series of text messages with Embiid this week, mainly to wish him a speedy recovery from the procedure he underwent on Tuesday to correct a lateral meniscus injury in his left knee.

Kerr even hoped to meet with Embiid, who will be out for at least four weeks. On Wednesday, the Kerr-led Warriors faced the 76ers.

The coach said he just wanted to say hello to Embiid, last season’s NBA MVP.

After this week, Kerr will hardly have a chance to see much of Embiid. Surgery, rehabilitation and even the wishes of the 76ers would play a role in determining the center’s chances of being part of the team that will seek Olympic gold.

“There’s not much we can do about this,” Kerr acknowledged before Wednesday’s game. “We are confident that he is healthy and ready to play. Otherwise, we will have to replace it.”

Joel Embiid .jpeg Joel Embiid signs with the Sixers for four years AP/File

Embiid, a two-time NBA scoring champion, told the US Basketball Federation in October that, after more than a year of consideration, he had decided to play for the United States and not France at the Paris Olympics.

The federation does not plan to reveal the roster until the spring. If healthy, it seemed that Embiid had secured one of the 12 spots on the team that will be coached by Kerr, who will have as assistants Erik Spoelstra of Miami, Tyronn Lue of the Los Angeles Clippers and Mark Few of Gonzaga.

“We’re keeping our fingers crossed that he’s healthy and playing,” Kerr said. “He’s a fantastic player and we’re very excited for him to be a part of this.”

Embiid obtained US citizenship last year and could have also opted for France or even Cameroon, where he was born. The Cameroonian team is among 24 that will compete for the last four places among the 12 qualified for the Olympic Games.

The United States, France, world champion Germany, Serbia, Canada, Australia, Japan and South Sudan have already advanced to the event in Paris.

Source: AP