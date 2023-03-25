Joey Heindle performs a new song in the ZDF television garden

tz stars

Spring is just around the corner – and with it the ZDF television garden. With a brand new single, Joey Heindle will fire up the audience.

Joey Heindle (29) takes off! The singer recently released his new single “Glücksbringer”, with which he spreads a lot of good mood. Exactly with this cheerful pop number, the former DSDS candidate will soon appear on the ZDF television garden. The ex-jungle king announced the exciting news in an Instagram post. “What’s your favorite line from my new song ‘Lucky Charm’? Spring is coming and I can’t wait to appear on the ZDF television garden with the new title soon,” revealed the musician. When exactly the live open air with Andrea Kiewel (57) and Joey can be seen is not yet known. “You’ll get the exact date,” he promised his almost 94,000 followers.

In any case, the fans are already on fire. “I think the whole song is great. I like it very much,” enthused one follower. Another could only agree. “For me personally simply your best song. Keep it up. Your song makes me shine and definitely triggered positive energy in me. When I’m not feeling well, ‘Lucky Charm’ plays on my loop,” the user wrote.

Joey Heindle won “The Masked Singer Switzerland” in 2022

Others described the song as “world class” and praised Joey for his musical development in recent years: “You sound so arrived and matured.” A fan wanted to know from the native of Munich: “When will your album finally come out?” A So far, he has not answered his followers.

In any case, things are going well for Joey at the moment. At the end of 2022 he won the Swiss edition of “The Masked Singer”, where he appeared as a toucan. “Winning such a prize after ten years, such a huge show, a character show – it’s really like an Oscar or like an echo, it doesn’t matter, it’s a blatant win,” said the former casting show candidate, overwhelmed after his victory. “I was able to show everyone what’s in my vocal cords and that I can sing.”