‘John Wick 4’: Arc de Triomphe sequence was shot at a Berlin airport, not Paris

The fourth part of the adventures of the hero played by Keanu Reeves was partly shot in Paris, except for a key sequence at the Arc de Triomphe, which was filmed in… Germany.

In theaters this Wednesday, March 22, john wick chapter 4 mostly takes place in Paris. In a key sequence, shown in the various trailers of the film, the hero played by Keanu Reeves confronts his enemies at rush hour on the Etoile platform.

But unlike the rest of the film – shot between the Place du Trocadéro, the Sacré-Coeur and the steps of Montmartre – this scene was entirely filmed… in Germany. “The magic of cinema (has) worked”, explains Keanu Reeves to the Sunday newspaper (JDD):

“We shot in Berlin in front of a projection of the Arc de Triomphe in a disused airport so as not to have to block the real Place de l’Etoile, where there is a lot of traffic at all hours.”

“This scene is metaphorical”

Regarding the filming on the steps of Montmartre, he adds: “I had a blast showing them and coming down again and again. This scene is metaphorical: John Wick has to fall and get back up to get to the top.”

The story of john wick chapter 4 begins a few hours after the events told at the end of the third part. As he discovers a way to defeat the criminal organization the Big Table, John Wick must face a new enemy.

Derek Kolstad, screenwriter of the first three installments of the franchise, has been replaced by Mike Finch, known for his work on action films like American Assassin, Predators et Hitman: Agent 47.

After the global success of John Wick, un spin-off, Ballerina, about a female assassin played by Ana de Armas, was filmed. A derivative series, The Continentalon the hotel which accommodates the assassins of the world of John Wick, is also in preparation.