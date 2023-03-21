‘John Wick 4’: Keanu Reeves mourns the death of actor Lance Reddick

The action franchise star paid tribute at the film’s premiere to his playing partner, who died suddenly last Friday at age 60.

Moving preview for Keanu Reeves. The actor made Monday night at a screening of John Wick Chapter 4 in Los Angeles a vibrant tribute to actor Lance Reddick, interpreter of Charon in the franchise, who died last Friday at the age of 60.

Wearing a blue ribbon in his honor on the lapel of his jacket, Keanu Reeves said: “Lance was a people person, a unique artist, a man filled with grace and dignity.” And to add, very moved: “Every time he arrived on the set, it was great to see how passionate he was about his work.”

Lawrence Fishburne, another figure in the franchise John Wick, has on his side burst into tears when discussing the actor on the red carpet: “He was so important to the spirit of those movies. We lost a brother.” “We worked with him for almost ten years,” added director Chad Stahelski. “He will be missed terribly.”

A dedication in “John Wick 4”

The sudden death of the American actor, who plays in John Wick Charon, the concierge at the Continental Hotel, sent shockwaves through Hollywood. Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski have decided to dedicate the fourth installment of the franchise to him, which comes out this Wednesday: “We dedicate the film to his memory,” they said in a statement.

Lance Reddick was found dead last Friday at his Los Angeles home in the Studio City neighborhood. The cause of his death is “natural”, explained to AFP his agent. He made a name for himself in Hollywood in the early 2000s, thanks to the series Oz et The Wire from the HBO channel.