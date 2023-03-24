John Wick: From worst to best! All films in the ranking

opinion | As “John Wick”, Keanu Reeves has created a parade role that has become an icon of action cinema. In four films he leaves behind mountains of corpses again and again. But which is the best part of the series and which is the weakest?

Where he rages, nothing really lives afterwards. Cinematic history may not be short on avengers, but it is on legendary action heroes who wreak havoc out of revenge they all seem almost harmless compared to “John Wick”. The now legendary character, who once made Keanu Reeves’ incredible comeback, has long been an integral part of pop culture and has shaped his own style of action, the so-called “Gun Fu” (simply explained: martial arts with the use of weapons). The original was ridiculed even before it was released in cinemas, when the synopsis revealed that John Wick would only instigate a bestial revenge trip because of his dead dog. But when the film hit theaters in 2014, it had a lasting impact. Three sequels followed, which were always more brutal, more spectacular and, above all, longer. But which movie is the best? TVSPIELFILM.de editor Michael Hille has attempted a personal ranking. It starts with the weakest part of the series.

4th place: “John Wick: Chapter 4” (2023)

Concorde home entertainment With nunchucks to the goal: “John Wick: Chapter 4” is the last long bloodbath in the series. What began as straightforward, efficient men’s cinema has become one in the grand finale of the series decadent, ponderous violent opera mutated. For almost three hours, John Wick slaughters his way across the globe – and has hardly any lines of dialogue. Keanu Reeves grunts more than he would speak. There’s nothing to say anyway: in the hitman’s parallel world, which has always been mythologically overloaded with meaning in this series, everyone has long since accepted that killing each other could be the only answer to every possible question. Director Chad Stahelski has let go of all inhibitions in “John Wick: Chapter 4”. It has long since become completely unimportant for him to dramaturgically legitimize his sometimes 30-minute orgies of action. The bloodiest possible killing of this film is its only basis of existence – and this inhuman cynicism pulls the fourth part into a pitch-black abyss. No matter how much you philosophize about the brilliant camera work, the dizzying choreographies or the unique neon look, in the end “John Wick: Chapter 4” is a cold and soulless violent trip in which the action can no longer be fun or should, because the slaughter without alternative in these scenes can only exist of its own accord if it takes itself as seriously as possible.

3rd place: “John Wick: Chapter 3” (2019)

Concorde home entertainment In “John Wick: Chapter 3,” Halle Berry stopped by and brought two German Shepherds with her – who are promptly used for the action. On the run from his own people, John Wick has only one way out: to flee to the front. It is well known that attack is the best form of defence. And action heroes are often the most fun when they have to fight their way out of their hole. With “John Wick: Chapter 3” the change from the one-man army to the one-man world war was completed. The action staging develops particularly in the long middle section in Casablanca a computer game-like level architectureso that the inclined gamer reaches directly for the controller to influence what is happening, like in “Call of Duty”. One can get angry about this dehumanization of the one-dimensional hero and his faceless enemies and the third chapter of the John Wick story is certainly much too long. At the same time, however, the action film develops an almost cartoonish playfulness in playing through different ways of killing. Ninjas fighting on motorcycles, horse butts used as weapons by John Wick, books from a library shelf that can easily be hammer and nail at the same time… It’s almost amazing that there is at least one creative idea in every action scene in this film , which would have been the lone highlight in any other film of the genre. Bizarre highlight: Anjelica Huston as mafia ballet teacher.

2nd place: “John Wick” (2014)

Concorde home entertainment Later he only made others bleed, but in the first “John Wick” film the hero (Keanu Reeves) often gets his own throat. When “John Wick” was released in cinemas in 2014, many action fans found him to be absolute benefit. The reasons are obvious: For more than a decade, a certain style has dominated the genre. Since the insane success of “The Bourne Supremacy,” numerous action films have relied on a very fast cut, often referred to as a staccato cut. He can be found in “Quantum of Solace”, “Colombiana”, “Taken” or even “The Hunger Games”. This style was a thorn in the side of David Leitch and Chad Stahelski. They worked hard as choreographers to invent elaborate fight scenes only to have them cut up on screen. “John Wick” was their protest, their counter-movement – ​​and what a movement! From the first long action scene, every escalation of this revenge trip has one incredible kinetic energy. With deliberately calm clarity, every shot and shot can be precisely followed in terms of execution and impact. Whenever there’s no fighting, the two directors create an unsettlingly otherworldly atmosphere reminiscent of graphic novels. But none of this would work without an effective start, in which John Wick is portrayed as a broken widower who finds happiness in a young dog – before it is cruelly snatched from him. Even then it was clear: “John Wick” is here to stay and will deservedly become a franchise.

1st place: “John Wick: Chapter 2” (2017)