Johnny Hallyday symphonic: the story of the star’s 4 hits

Friday March 24, 2023, France 3 will light the fire in your television by broadcasting Johnny Hallyday symphonic at 9:10 p.m. Under the leadership of Yvan Cassar, who was the conductor of the Taulier, one hundred musicians and singers bring the rocker’s hits and voice back to life on stage, in a symphonic version. Each song is accompanied by screenings of several concerts by the singer who died on the night of Tuesday December 5 to Wednesday December 6, 2017 at the age of 74. The set brings a new dimension to these titles that we all know by heart, but which still hide some secrets. Back to the anecdotes behind four of his greatest successes.

That I love you

In principle, a song first appears on a record before being performed in concert. But with Johnny, there was no logic. It was therefore first on stage, during his show at the Palais des sports, from April 26 to May 4, 1969, that the singer brought to life That I love you. And the reception of the public is phenomenal: the title triggers hysteria among the spectators, and even fainting! Finally released in 45 rpm on June 23, 1969, That I love you remains one of the biggest hits of the singer, with 750,000 copies sold.

Desire

This song sticks so much to Johnny’s skin that we imagine it made especially for him. And yet, Jean-Jacques Goldman had written it for Michel Sardou… who hadn’t wanted it. Also, when in the mid-1980s, Johnny Hallyday asked him for an album, it was only natural that Goldman offered him the title. Seduced, the singer records it and makes it a hit. Not resentful, Michel Sardou will sing several times Desire in duet with Johnny.

I promise you

This is a song by Johnny who has had two lives. Although it had some success when it was released in 1987, I promise you only rose to fifth place in the Top 50. It was only after the rocker’s death in December 2017 that I promise you will reach the first place in the ranking, even winning a gold disc! A poll even named it the favorite song of the French ahead of Marie, The penitentiary et That I love you.

Light the fire

It is Zazie who best tells the genesis of this title. “Pascal Bishop calls me one night and says, “You have three hours. You should write a text for tomorrow for the opening or closing of Johnny’s concert at the Stade de France…”“, she says. The song pleases Johnny and his entourage so much that the posters for his concerts are corrected: the “Johnny sets fire to the Stade de France“initial then becomes”Johnny lights the fire“.