Johnson & Johnson sold a product associated with cancer and now must pay almost $9 billion

The world’s largest health care products manufacturer, Johnson & Johnson, will have to face a million-dollar sum, in compensation for selling a product with carcinogenic components, whose characteristics were detected and denounced by 60,000 plaintiffs.

The American firm, founded in 1886, agreed to pay $8,900 to market its talc-based powderswhich are associated with this disease.

Following complaints from thousands of plaintiffs, the company hopes to fund a trust established in the US bankruptcy court in Trenton, New Jersey, in order to cover future claims. This was anticipated by the company’s board of directors in a presentation of values ​​this Tuesday.

They also clarified that talc-based baby powder and others, including Shower to Shower, have already been withdrawn from the market.

J&J Global Head of Litigation Erik Haas said: “Resolving this matter through the proposed reorganization plan is more equitable and more efficient, allowing claimants to be compensated in a timely manner.” And he added that the agreement will be paid over a 25-year term.

It should be noted that the agreement became effective after dozens of complaints filed in recent years. Without going any further, juries have found against the company in nearly a dozen such lawsuits, including an appeal that went all the way to the United States Supreme Court, before J&J paid $2.5 billion to a group of 20 womenwhose case went to trial in 2018.

Along these lines, the thousands of men and women who decided to denounce J&J’s talc for cause ovarian cancer and mesothelioma (the latter, related to exposure to asbestos). The victims presented internal documents from the US company, alleging that in the early 1970s, workers had already warned managers about traces of this material in the bottled product and that executives later failed to warn their consumers.

Johnson: History of the Hygiene Products Empire

When someone gets a Janssen covid vaccine, uses baby oil or talc, they help increase the fortunes of a family that began its business venture in 1886, and today ranges from medicine and cosmetics to politics. and American football. It is the firm Johnson & Johnson.

Robert Wood Johnson, born in 1845, entered the apothecary that one of his uncles had in Poughkeepsie, New York at the age of 16 as an apprentice pharmacist. Young Robert, attentive and alert, became interested in advances in asepsis and in creating more efficient bandages. It didn’t take long for him to start working for larger companies, where he made progress in the creation and sale of sterile materials, as well as promoting that surgeries of the time were performed in aseptic environments and cured with bandages that prevented infections.

In 1886, at the age of 41, he decided it was time to work for himself. in promoting these ideas and partnered with two of his brothers, James Wood Johnson and Edward Mead Johnson, to create Johnson & Johnson. The company, which began with the three brothers, eight women and three other men as employees, dedicated itself to the production and sale of sterile materials for surgery, as well as medical manuals and aseptic bandages that would be the predecessors of the current plasters. With enormous success. In 1894 they already hired more than 400 employees and the company spread over 14 buildings.