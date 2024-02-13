Johnson rejects new aid for Ukraine approved in the Senate

WASHINGTON – The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson, refused to examine a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine and Israel, as negotiated and approved in the Senate.

“In the absence of changes from the Senate regarding immigration policy, the Lower House will continue to work on these important issues at its own discretion,” Johnson said in a statement.

The bill includes funds for Israel’s war against Hamas and for Taiwan as a form of blackmail to get it approved, because the majority of the funds (more than $60 billion) are for Ukraine.

The text leaves out the changes to US immigration policy after a previous initiative in the Senate – which included both the border issue and foreign aid – failed due to rejection in the upper house and because in essence it was a small solution to the problem. disaster and chaos created by the Joe Biden government on the country’s southern border.

“House Republicans were clear from the very beginning of the discussions that any so-called supplemental national security legislation must recognize that national security begins at our own border,” Johnson said.

The president of the Lower House declared that the previous project in the Senate barely addressed the demands for a secure border and much less stopped illegal emigration, which is why it would be “dead on arrival” in the House.

Former President Donald Trump asked to reject the project because it was more of a partisan and political strategy than a real solution, in the face of Biden’s weakness and irresponsibility.

Despite several months of bipartisan negotiations on the bill, Senate Republicans ultimately voted to block it.

On the other hand, another text that excluded the issue of migration obtained enough support from Republicans to advance in the Senate controlled by Democrats. The plan was approved in the Senate.

“The Senate did the right thing last week by rejecting immigration legislation, which included Ukraine-Taiwan-Gaza-Israel due to its insufficient border provisions, and should have gone back to the table to amend the current bill to include actual guidelines of border security,” said the Republican leader.

Source: AFP