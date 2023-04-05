Joker 2: a major scene leaked, it’s going to be madness

The new DCU is slowly preparing behind the scenes. No less than 10 films and series are currently in preparation with a certain Superman Legacy. Fans of the extended universe of Batman and his friends will be able to revel in additional works in the meantime. Starting with Joker 2, which will be released in cinemas in 2024 with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga as headliners. This sequel, which will take on the air of a musical, continues to reveal itself through stolen images and videos showing us a few scenes in advance. Attention, if you do not wish to discover anything of the film, go your way, there are spoilers.

A major Joker 2 scene revealed

The filming of Joker 2: Madness for Two continues. Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix continue to shoot their open-air scenes in New York. Inevitably, the stolen images accumulate. On these photos and videos often of poor quality because of the distance which separates the photographers from the actors, we can discover that we will find an emblematic place of the first film. Many visuals indeed show scenes on the famous staircase located in the Bronx, the very one where we could see Arthur Fleck dancing frantically in 2019. A passage raised to the rank of cult for many, which will be taken up in Joker 2 except that Gotham’s most famous clown will be joined by his sweetheart: Harley Quinn. The take promises to be just as crazy and decadent.

A scene that will be under a background of music, since we remind you, Joker 2: Madness for Two will include passages in the form of a musical. It is therefore not surprising to find the duo singing and dancing on the steps. Harley Quinn sports a different style than the one seen previously. The psychiatrist swapped her flashy red jacket for a black blazer with red lining coupled with a harlequin patterned top and ever more pronounced and imperfect makeup. The frenzied choreography should nevertheless be short-lived, the lovers being interrupted by the police who obviously will arrest them. At least if all this is not a Harley hallucination. Everything is possible.

We can have the end of the story when the release of Joker 2 Madness for Two in cinemas on October 2, 2024. For the moment few details are known about the scenario of this sequel except that Arthur Fleck will meet the psychotic therapist at Arkham Asylum. Madly in love with her patient, she will help him escape. You can check out more crazy images in the gallery below.