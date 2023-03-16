Joker 2: Harley Quinn commits a robbery in Gotham, a filming video revealed

Joker 2 continues its teaser with a new filming video unveiled. We discover Lady Gaga in the skin of Harley Quinn committing a robbery in Gotham. What to wait before the first official images and the trailer!

© Todd Philips

If the DC cinematic universe is skating like never before, other productions are doing much better. This is the case of The Batman but above all of Joker with its enormous critical and commercial success. Joaquin Phoenix even won the Best Actor Oscar for playing Batman’s nemesis.

No wonder a sequel called Joker: Madness for two was born with Lady Gaga in Harley Quinn. Today, make way for a filming video in which the villain commits a robbery in Gotham!

Harley Quinn steals a TV by breaking the glass

Lady Gaga now shares the role of Harley Quinn with Margot Robbie. It is the actress and musician who was chosen by Todd Phillips, director of Joker et Joker 2, to camp the girlfriend of the Joker. If the film remains discreet until now, several videos of shooting reach us.

The latest shows Lady Gaga on the train to smash a store window using a trash can to steal a television. During the filming of this scene, it seems that the Arkham City psychiatrist is already under the influence of Arthur Fleck. Obviously, nothing indicates if the character will occupy this function in the prison or if Todd Phillips will take liberties as with the first film.

This leaked video is enough to reassure fans of Joker. His sequel continues and filming is in full swing with Lady Gaga more invested than ever.

What is the story of Joker 2?

Joker 2 takes place after the first film. Arthur Fleck is now behind bars in Arkham after being the representative of the forgotten people. For this sequel, Todd Phillips preferred a musical hence the presence of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

It is not known what other locations the story takes place or the outline of the story. Warner has already announced the French release date for Joker 2 which is fixed to October 2, 2024 in theaters.