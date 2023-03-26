Joker 2: Harley Quinn’s (Lady Gaga) costume leaked. Fans divided

James Gunn and Peter Safran are working to relaunch the DCU, which will be initiated in July 2025 with the theatrical release of Superman Legacy. In the meantime, fans of this extended universe will be able to discover side projects like The Batman 2 expected in a few years, but especially Joker 2 which will arrive in dark rooms in 2024. A particularly awaited sequel at the turn, especially since it will offer something different: a musical. Singer Lady Gaga will have the daunting task of bringing Todd Phillips’ vision of Harley Quinn to life, as fans swear by Margot Robbie. A first look at the character in her costume has been teased ahead of time. It was to be expected, the Web is clearly divided.

Joker 2’s Harley Quinn revealed ahead of time

Stolen images of Joker 2: Madness for Two circulate on social networks. The filming of Todd Phillips’ next film began a few months ago, and photos were quick to be shared. Nothing crunchy to get your teeth into until this weekend. Lady Gaga indeed appeared in the streets of New York in her Harley Quinn costume this Saturday, March 25. Hair slicked back, pronounced make-up, carmine red jacket, black checked tights… the character adopts a very down-to-earth minimalist style, in the vein of that of the Joker in the first film. The perfect partner for Gotham City’s most infamous clown.

This first glimpse of the singer in Harley Quinn was particularly awaited. Since the announcement formalizing Lady Gaga in the casting of Joker 2, the fans are divided. It is not surprising to see that these stolen images also divide the community. ” Her look is perfect. We can feel the dirty, dirty side… We can only hope that his character is also well written “, writes for example a user. If overall the Web is enthusiastic or even reassured in view of these shots, this version of Harley Quinn already has its detractors. ” I’m sorry, but for me it’s no,” “Looks like one of those AI-generated images. No inspiration », « Oh dear ! It’s clearly not worth Margot Robbie’s costume, what is that? “, can we for example read on social networks.

The interpreter of Bad Romance can be discovered in the role of the anti-heroine from October 2, 2024. For the record, Joker 2: Madness for Two will take the form of a partially musical feature film. It should nevertheless retain the tone of its predecessor. For the moment, few details about the scenario have been revealed. We simply know that Arthur Fleck will meet the psychotic therapist at Arkham Asylum from which he will escape.