Joker 2: Six shocking revelations that left the leaked images of the filming set

Joker: Madness to Two, also called Joker 2, is scheduled for October 4, 2024. There is still time until the sequel from director Todd Phillips hits theatersbut we have already begun to discover some things that we will see in the expected tapewhich will again feature Joaquin Phoenix as the protagonist.

As a report published on the website of Screen Rant, Photos and videos from the filming set have revealed some exciting details about the story, the role of Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga), and more.. We explore them below.

Joker 2 will see more than one Joker

A video shared on Twitter shows Joaquin Phoenix’s character running down a city street while being chased by not one but two other Jokers, one of them wearing the red suit that Arthur wore on the Murray Franklin show at the end of Joker. . While it’s possible that Arthur is being hunted by Joker impersonators, as many theories have suggested, it’s more likely that Arthur is imagining the other two Jokers.

Arkham Asylum will burn down

Arkham Asylum will be a key setting in Joker 2 now that Arthur and Harley Quinn are there, but even Arkham won’t be safe from destruction. A video shared on Instagram by ladygaganownet it shows Arkham Asylum on fire, and given what is known about Arthur and Harley Quinn, it is assumed that they are the ones behind it.

Harley Quinn costume

One of the biggest reveals in the Joker 2 set photos that have been shared online is Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn costume. Although photos of Lady Gaga on set had already been shared, showing her in big coats and no makeup, one batch of photos showed Gaga in full Harley Quinn costume and makeup, and is heavily inspired by the iconic Harley Quinn costume. character.

Harley Quinn could be a patient

While Harley Quinn’s costume is reminiscent of her iconic costume in Batman: The Animated Series and other media, her story might not be all that similar. Twitter user @gagaimages shared three photos from the set of Joker 2, one showing the Gotham Examiner cover with the headline “Mad for Love” and a photo of Arthur as Joker on Murray’s show and Harley’s mugshot. .

The photo not only confirms that Gaga’s character is the real Harley Quinn, but also that Joker 2 is making a big change to her story and instead of meeting Arthur as her doctor, she will also be a patient in Arkham.

People will protest for the freedom of Arthur

Other photos from the set of Joker 2 show protests demanding justice for Joker and to free him. At the end of Joker, Arthur’s murderous actions on Murray’s show sparked riots throughout Gotham City, the aftermath of which was the murder of Martha and Thomas Wayne.

Harvey Dent exists in the Joker 2 universe

Among the many protest posters is one confirming the existence of a major Batman character and one of his most famous enemies: Harvey Dent, aka Two-Face. One of the signs reads “Harvey Dent is the Clown,” so Dent could be somewhat involved in the Joker’s trial or lobby to keep him in Arkham.

Now, since there hasn’t been a casting announcement for Harvey Dent in Joker 2, he may not have a major role in the story, but at least the audience will know that he exists in the Joker universe.