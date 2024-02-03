Jon Bon Jovi honored at pre-Grammy gala

LOS ANGELES.- “The boss” Bruce Springsteen performed an exciting duet with rocker Jon Bon Jovi to honor the latter artist at a pre-Grammy gala on Friday, while superstars like Paul McCartney They danced at an event full of pride for New Jersey.

The two rock cones kept a crowd on their feet with fun renditions of Bon Jovi’s hit “Who Says You Can’t Go Home” and Springsteen’s “The Promised Land.”

In accepting the award, Bon Jovi salutes his friend The Boss, even acknowledging the death of Springsteen’s mother earlier this week.

“He wanted to be here tonight for me and I will be eternally grateful,” Bon Jovi, 61, told Springsteen.

The star-studded gala in Los Angeles is an annual pre-Grammy tradition of MusiCares, the charitable wing of the Recording Academy organizer that raises money to help musicians in need.

Previous honorees include country singer Dolly Parton and folk icon Joni Mitchell, as well as Springsteen and McCartney.

Comedian and actor Jim Gaffigan hosted the event, which was filled with riffs thrown in shorts and long hair, an elemental look for the rise of Bon Jovi in ​​its heady glory days.

For her part, ’90s rocker Melissa Etheridge, wearing a sparkly jacket and a cowboy hat, took advantage of her powerful voice to perform the blues “Blaze of Glory” – the singer’s first solo single after the band broke up – in honor Bon Jovi, who he said was the artist that red carpet journalists “have loved for years.”

Jelly Roll, the rapper-turned-country singer up for the Best New Artist Grammy, delivered a spot-on rendition of glam rock arena favorite “Bad Medicine” that drew loud applause from the audience.

Country-pop legend Shania Twain performed the power ballad “Bed of Roses,” while Lainey Wilson, up for two awards on Sunday, performed a twangified version of “We Weren’t Born To Follow.”

The night ended with a multi-star ensemble performance of the hit “Livin’ On A Prayer,” after Bon Jovi gave a speech announcing the “gift” of music.

“Every time I play my guitar, I remember that I have a best friend for life. That instrument will never let you down,” he said.

