Jorge Barradas will have the biggest retrospective ever at Museu do Chiado

Wcurated by art historian Carlos Silveira, the show — the largest to date, according to the MNAC-MC — will cover six decades of the career of the graphic artist and caricaturist, considered a reference in the modernist movement.

Organized into four sections at the Millennium BCP Gallery, the exhibition will feature works of different formats and techniques, from Indian ink drawings, watercolor illustrations, gouache or oil painting, decorative ceramic pieces, and tile panels, indicates text from the MNAC website.

The curator emphasizes that the works in the exhibition “Jorge Barradas in Jardim da Europa” “will allow the visitor to contact the diversity and technical sophistication of this important Portuguese modernist of the 20th century”.

Barradas is considered one of the reference artists of the first generation of modernists, which emerged with the exhibitions of the Humoristas group in the 1910s.

“In addition to asserting himself as an innovative caricaturist, Jorge Barradas was the most important graphic artist of the 1920s, a chronicler of social changes and the post-war fever for living. He was also the renovator of artistic ceramics, already in the 1940s, becoming a prolific ceramist of great acceptance in the market and requested for numerous orders of decorative ceramics, in public and private buildings, throughout the country”, recalls the researcher, in the museum’s text.

In painting, the artist undertook projects such as a trip to the island of São Tomé in 1930 and reinterpreted avant-garde movements such as surrealism and gestural abstraction, already in the 1960s, at the end of his career.

“His work bears witness to the renewal of artistic practices in Portugal in the first half of the 20th century”, adds researcher Carlos Silveira.

A century after the heyday of Jorge Barradas’ graphic production, the MNAC-MC “presents the largest exhibition held to date on this multifaceted artist, covering the entire period of six decades of his career”, notes the institution.

The exhibition will present works from institutional and private collections, mainly from the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation and the Museu Nacional do Azulejo, and a reference monograph will be published, by the curator, in partnership with the publisher Tinta-da-china.

The exhibition – which will remain open until August 27th – is held under the existing protocol between the MNAC, the Institute of Art History of the Faculty of Social and Human Sciences/NOVA and the Millennium BCP Foundation.

Also Read: Exhibition by Luigi Ghirri in Lisbon work of “great clarity”