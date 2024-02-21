Jorge Javier Vzquez, about Antonio Tejado: I couldn’t bear to see himself replaced by Inmaculada

One of the television presenters who has coincided the most with both María del Monte and Antonio Tejado is Jorge Javier Vázquez. The Catalan, who had not yet spoken publicly about the robbery in the singer’s house for which Tejado is in provisional prisonhas published a column in Lecturas magazine talking about the events and the relationship that unites both.

The axis of the argument of the former Slvame presenter’s opinion is to try to demonstrate that the relationship between Tejado and Inmaculada Casal was not as good as the one the prisoner appeared to have with his aunt. I read that the assailants who carried out the robbery at the home of María del Monte and Inmaculada Casal especially targeted the latter. That they were very aggressive, that they mistreated her. They say that some time ago there was an argument between them and that this can explain the cruelty of the thieves against the journalist.Explain.

More about Antonio Tejado Tejado’s ex-partner has confessed in Lecturas that she sued him, but the trial did not take place: My lawyer told me that it was better to reach an agreement.

Journalist Carlos Qulez revealed in And Now Sonsoles how the Civil Guard found María del Monte’s nephew when they went to arrest him.

According to his version, Tejado’s relationship with María del Monte changed the moment Inmaculada gained weight in her aunt’s life. I couldn’t stand seeing myself replaced by her. I stopped being her little eye right at her and it annoyed her. He, who boasts so much about his.

As time passes and information becomes available, including testimonies from Tejado’s ex-partners, the issue seems to be more critical. The more details I read, the more gloomy and abominable everything seems to me, said Vázquez, who has taken advantage of the medium to show solidarity with the situation that the singer and the journalist are experiencing. I admire the serenity and temperance with which they are facing the press, it has been settled.