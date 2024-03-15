Jorge Javier Vzquez and his offer to brands: I want to be the Mara Pombo of queers

It was one of the aces that the Fuencarral chain kept up its sleeve. And there have been no surprises: the return of Survivors It has swept the audience records, turning the format into a true lifeboat for a channel that had been adrift for a year and a half. The commander of this ship is Jorge Javier Vázquez, who returns triumphant from his exile, like Napoleon from the Island of Elba.; Among the abundant differences that separate the presenter from the French general is, without a doubt, the sincere approach that the Catalan television broadcaster has carried out from his Instagram profile to the world of brands.

All the spotlights were pointed at him. I took advantage of it. As if it were the first day of school, he broke the ice in his stories: Hello, I am Jorge Javier Vázquez, I am 53 years old and I am a professional of recognized solvency. I have done many hours of live shows, countless programs, now I do less…. The question did not take long to appear. The reason for this video is that I want to advertise.

MORE ABOUT SURVIVORS The new edition of the reality show has landed with great success on Telecinco and with Terelu Campos’ sister as the star signing with 18,000 euros per week.

The former Real Madrid footballer wanted to dedicate a few words of affection to his daughter who is experiencing her lowest hours in the Telecinco reality show.

I see a lot of people who do advertising campaigns and it makes me envious, I have a terrible time. Why don’t I do it? Why don’t brands call me?he questioned himself, adding that he sees people who have no talent, no grace and that he, with more followers than many of them, lacks those opportunities: I go out and destroy it and I’m in stitches. I want to solve this.

After appealing to those brands that others do not want to makeinsist that he has no prejudices, scruples or squeamishness and, who knows if in the form of a strange ultimatum, threaten to become a commission agent in Madrid if they do not give him publicity for something that, he says, he does not rule out, he makes it easy, almost emulating Rosario Flores , Your message: Brands, brands, I want brands, brands! Don’t be late, there are trains that pass only once.

From Rosario to Liza Minnelli: I think it has become quite clear

This first video has been followed by another that confirms that the theory composed of cause and effect. He asked for brands and the brands called: many offered him products and other services in exchange for advertising. He wanted greens. The ones that changed to Rosario by Liza Minnelli Money, money and has once again addressed all the brands through an Instagram clarifying, point by point, what its offer is based on.

I’m not a guy who just left The island of temptations. I already have my careerHe hesitates, smiling. It is much easier, she explains, than what many companies propose: With all the love, I don’t want anyone to be offended, I don’t want exchanges. You have offered me taps in my house, clinics to get my hair done, get my teeth bigger, paint my house… What I want is money, if possible.

In case there were any doubts, which at this point evaporate, I summarize everything in one of those comparisons that only Jorge Javier Vázquez is capable of formulating. I want to be the Mara Pombo of queers. No children, because I don’t have any, so I wouldn’t accept bottle or milk exchanges either. I already look for that on my own, he said, with that half smile that appears on the presenter’s face, and on many people’s faces, when he says something that is not worth repeating because it is easy to understand. And, like a gangster with a crooked hat and a gangster mustache, he said goodbye: I think it’s pretty clear what I’m looking for.