Jorge Milliano, the music producer who stands out in the urban genre

MIAMI.- He producer musical Jorge Milliano, a native of Boston and with roots deep in urban music, ends 2023 with a series of hits and notable collaborations, which mark a milestone in his 17-year career in the industry.

During this year, Milliano worked hand in hand with some of the most prominent figures in the genre by producing 20 releases and contributing to 24 tracks. His work includes collaborations with artists such as Nicky Jam, Maluma, Marshmello, The Chainsmokers, Manuel Turizo, Peso Pluma, Anitta, Myke Towers, among others.

Beginnings of the producer

“The list of tracks produced by Milliano this year is a reflection of his versatility and ability to capture the essence of the urban genre. Among the most notable releases are Toy A MiL, by Nicky Jam; Sad, by Manuel Turizo; and participation in the album Saturn Beachby Rauw Alejandro,” highlighted the young producer’s press office.

“Milliano’s career, which began in 2006, has been a constant evolution. From his first steps in music production to his recent Grammy nomination for the album 11:11, Maluma, his career has been marked by perseverance and talent. “Ivy Queen’s influence in 2018 was a turning point in her career, leading him to settle in Miami, an epicenter of Latin music,” they added.

2020 was a year of consolidation for Milliano by establishing a strong alliance with Nicky Jam and contributing significantly to the urban music market.

“Music saved my life,” Jorge said in a statement, reflecting his passion and dedication for his art.