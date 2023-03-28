Jorge Palma announces new studio album

O musician Jorge Palma is preparing a new album, 12 years after the release of ‘With All the Respect’, your last work of originals.

The announcement was made by the artist himself on the social network Facebook, where he shared a photograph in a studio, barefoot.

“And it wasn’t like this! I’ve been in the studio recording what will be my next album,” he revealed.

“New music is coming, finally!”, celebrated Jorge Palma, who between September and November 2022 took the Antologia concerts to the stage, where he toured his entire discography.

Jorge Palma’s career is already long, extending over the last 50 years with ‘hits’ such as ‘Deixa-me Rir’, ‘Dá-me Lume’, ‘Frágil’ and ‘Encosta-te a mim’.

Also Read: Virgínia Theater Poster with Bárbara Tinoco, Jorge Palma and Maria Rueff