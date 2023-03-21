Jorge Rial’s attitude after the controversy involving his daughter, Morena, with Facundo Ambrosioni

One of the most famous drivers in the entertainment world, is without a doubt, Jorge Rial, and his personal life does not go unnoticed. In recent days, a violent episode had as its protagonist Morena, one of her daughters, with her former partner Facundo Ambrosioni and she spoke of the famous “Argenzuela”.

Through her social networks, the daughter of the famous Jorge Rial He told his followers about the bad moment he lived with his ex and the important role his father plays in this situation. As More Rial made clear, he denounced Ambrosioni and the Justice ordered a perimeter order in reference to More and Francesco, the son they have in common.

Through a question and answer box on Instagram, the daughter of Jorge Rial She answered some questions from her followers, and one of them was: “Does your dad support you with this topic about what your ex did to you?”, and she replied: “My dad is my dad. He will always be my dad. He better support me and more so with a topic as serious as gender violence”referring to famous driver.

The story that cleared up the doubts of More’s followers.

In another of the Instagram stories, More Rial clarified that if he denounced his ex and that Ambrosioni had a perimeter restriction so he could not get close to her or her son. A few days ago, the driver’s daughter showed some photos of her where she was seen badly beaten and she pointed to her ex as the culprit of that fact. “This is how the father of my beautiful son left me, who turns 4 in ten days and never spent a penny on him. It is already the third complaint for gender violence that this animal has, I don’t know what they expect,” More had said. He also said that her ex had stolen dollars from him. “Give me back the 20 thousand dollars you gave me. Did I starve you for how many years?” She said, referring to her ex.

The message of More and his son in networks

In another of the questions from the fans of More Rial on Instagram, the concern for the famous son was noted and she wanted to leave them alone and shared an emotional video with the baby.

“We are both fine, my mom is a little beaten up,” Francesco is heard saying, and More added: “We are fine, so nothing, thank you very much to everyone who cares about us.”