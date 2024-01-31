Jorge Tuto Quiroga criticizes the Arce government and accuses it of destroying Bolivia

PEACE. The former president of Bolivia, Jorge “Tuto” Quiroga harshly criticized the government of President Luis Arce and Movement to Socialism (MAS) whom he accused of “destroying Bolivia.”

Quiroga said, in a post on his X account before Twitter, that the dollar The price ranges from 8.50 to 9 bolivianos (Bs), there are queues for combustible the corruption and the drug trafficking reign while the leaders of the official party MAS, Luis Arce and Evo Morales, They fight over the game, the problems and the power.

“Together they arrived at can in 2006 and together they have looted it. Together they will leave in 2025,” said Quiroga, referring to the presidential elections that will be held in the South American country next year.

The former president also criticized the economic management of the Arce government, which has seen the Bolivian currency deteriorate, inflation increase and economic growth decrease. “Arce’s government is an economic, social and political failure,” Quiroga said.

The former president’s opinion comes in the midst of a growing political crisis in Bolivia. The MAS is accused of corruption and using power for its own benefit.

Quiroga agrees with the Transparency International (TI) report, which indicates that Bolivia is among the three most corrupt countries in South America, according to the global report. The report also points out the weakening of justice systems and democracy. The country falls two steps compared to the 2022 report.

The former president considers it necessary to work to stabilize the economy, revive gas, project lithium, open the economy, rebuild all democratic institutions and control drug trafficking. “The good thing is that some of us have done each and every one of the things. We know that it is possible, because we have come out of unfortunate moments in the past like the ones we are going to face now.”

It should be noted that the government of President Luis Arce had projected for 2023 a growth of 4.86%, which was later readjusted to an estimate of between 2.6% and 2.7%. However, Economy Minister Marcelo Montenegro recently reported that economic growth in the second quarter was 2.2%.

Warning from international rating agencies

Financial analysts point out that there is a weakening of the Bolivian economy, also perceived by international rating agencies. They assure that there is a large cost to keep inflation low because there is high production in the country. Gas was exchanged for debt, because over 6 billion dollars in natural gas are being exported per year.

Analysts maintain that Bolivia is exporting less than half of the gas, around 2.8 billion dollars, which demonstrates the drop in income

On November 22, 2023, the international rating agency Standard&Poors lowered Bolivia’s sovereign credit risk rating to CCC+, due to the fall in exports, low reserves and the fiscal deficit.

“International rating agencies have warned since 2014 that the Bolivian economy is entering a complex period.”

Arce and former president Evo Morales, both from the Movement towards Socialism (MAS) and close collaborators for years, are involved in a political dispute. Morales denies that Arce is the ideologue of the Bolivian economic model, even classifying him as a “cashier” and holding him responsible for what he considers the “economic collapse” of Bolivia.

“Arce is leading Bolivia into an economic, social and political crisis,” Morales said recently. “He is responsible for the poverty and hunger that Bolivians experience today.”

While Arce, for his part, rejects Morales’ criticism and accuses him of trying to destabilize the country. “Morales is trying to divide the MAS to return to power,” Arce said in a recent speech. “We are not going to allow it.”

It should be noted that the government of Luis Arce assumed power in Bolivia in 2020, after the resignation of Evo Morales. The MAS, Morales’ party, maintains the majority in Congress.

The dispute between Arce and Morales has as a consequence a growing division in the MAS. In recent months, there have been several clashes between supporters of the two leaders.

The situation is worrying for the MAS party, which is preparing for the next general elections in 2025. If the dispute is not resolved, it could weaken the party and hinder the leaders’ aspirations for re-election.

