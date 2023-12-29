Jorge Tuto Quiroga denounces the cynicism of the Bolivian government and supports Governor Camacho

PEACE. The former president of Bolivia, Jorge “Tuto” Quiroga He used his social network account

“Cowardice made cynicism,” wrote Quiroga. “Those who ignored the Santa Cruz vote, ousting Luis Fernando Camacho, victimize themselves TODAY by denouncing false plans or attacks, and promising not to surrender. Bolivia has memory: both sought asylum in Mexico in ’19, Camacho is still here kidnapped and standing.”

Quiroga is referring to Evo Morales’ flight to Mexico in 2019, after protests over the presidential elections that year. Camacho, for his part, was arrested in December 2022 for an alleged case of “coup d’état” related to the same elections.

“Evo escaped from Bolivia abandoning his children; today the children of Luis Fernando Camacho support their kidnapped father in the streets of Santa Cruz for revenge of the fraudulent and inept government,” Quiroga continued. “The only blow was to Camacho.”

The former Bolivian president concludes his message with a call to the international community to “not be fooled by the propaganda of the Bolivian government.”

